Amwell Announces Appointment of Deborah C. Jackson to its Board of Directors

BOSTON, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amwell®, (NYSE: AMWL) (the "Company") a national telehealth leader, today announced the appointment of Ms. Deborah C. Jackson to the Company's Board of Directors, effective immediately.

"We are thrilled to welcome Deborah to our Board of Directors," said Ido Schoenberg, Chairman and Co-CEO, Amwell. "Deborah brings a powerful, independent, and unique voice to our Boardroom. She is a reputable, mature leader with deep industry experience as a successful operator. Deborah is also a trusted and well-established fiduciary on several world class boards. I am confident that she will provide valuable perspectives and have an important impact on our team as we embark on our next chapter as a newly public company."

Ms. Jackson joins Amwell with over 30 years of leadership experience across a number of leading institutions. In her current role, Ms. Jackson serves as the President of Cambridge College in Boston. Prior to that, she served for nearly a decade as CEO of the American Red Cross of Eastern Massachusetts, one of the nation's largest Red Cross units. Earlier in her career, Ms. Jackson was Vice President of the Boston Foundation, as well as Senior Vice President at Boston Children's Hospital, and President and CEO of Morgan Memorial Goodwill Industries, Inc. Throughout her career, Ms. Jackson has served and continues to serve on numerous commissions, task forces, and boards including her role as Lead Director for Eastern Bank. Jackson has also been the recipient of numerous awards, of highlight is her induction into the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce Academy of Distinguished Bostonians.

"I am honored to join the Amwell team as the Company enters its next phase of growth and impact, focusing on bringing innovative digital health solutions to providers, patients, and health plans across the globe," said Deborah Jackson.

About Amwell

Amwell is a leading telehealth platform in the United States and globally, connecting and enabling providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver greater access to more affordable, higher quality care. Amwell believes that digital care delivery will transform healthcare. The Company offers a single, comprehensive platform to support all telehealth needs from urgent to acute and post-acute care, as well as chronic care management and healthy living. With over a decade of experience, Amwell powers telehealth solutions for over 2,000 hospitals and 55 health plan partners with over 36,000 employers, covering over 80 million lives. For more information please visit https://business.amwell.com/.

American Well, Amwell, and The Exchange are registered trademarks or trademarks of American Well Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners.

