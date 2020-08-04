Amwell Appoints Serkan Kutan as Chief Technology Officer

BOSTON, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amwell®, a national telehealth leader, announced today that Serkan Kutan has joined the company as Chief Technology Officer. In this role, Serkan will lead building upon and further scaling Amwell's national telehealth platform to serve the needs of hospitals and health systems, health plans, innovators, and patients.

"Serkan's experience in innovating, building and maturing transformative healthcare technologies will play a significant role as we scale Amwell to meet the fast-diversifying telehealth needs of our broad family of clients and partners," said Roy Schoenberg, President and CEO, Amwell. "The COVID-19 pandemic has redefined the role telehealth plays in our lives and proved its ability to revolutionize the delivery of healthcare. We're thrilled to welcome Serkan at this important juncture of the journey to reimagine the experience of healthcare via technology."

Serkan brings extensive experience in leading technology teams across the healthcare industry. Serving in executive leadership roles at companies including Haven and Zocdoc, Serkan helped steer a broad range of projects aimed at driving better health outcomes and enhanced patient and provider satisfaction through technology.

"I have always been passionate about leveraging technology to improve the patient and provider digital experience," said Serkan Kutan, CTO, Amwell. "The pandemic required the industry to adapt to virtual care overnight, which has amplified the challenges and opportunities facing healthcare today. It's an honor to join Amwell to support and lead this evolution at such a critical point in our industry."

As the CTO at Haven, a joint venture established by Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway, and JPMorgan Chase to improve healthcare outcomes, satisfaction, and lower costs, Serkan was focused on driving rapid innovation through pilots and building a data platform to generate insights. He led teams responsible for product, design, engineering, data, information security and IT functions. Prior to this role, he served as CTO for Zocdoc, a digital healthcare marketplace, where he led the transformation of the tech stack, migration to Amazon Web Services and reorganizing the product engineering function which led to significant improvements in product innovation speed and quality.

Earlier in his career, Serkan held key technology leadership roles at Amazon, Goldman Sachs and Microsoft. He received his Bachelor's in Computer Science from Bilkent University in Turkey.

About Amwell

Amwell is a leading telehealth platform in the United States and globally, connecting and enabling providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver greater access to more affordable, higher quality care. Amwell believes that digital care delivery will transform healthcare. The Company offers a single, comprehensive platform to support all telehealth needs from urgent to acute and post-acute care, as well as chronic care management and healthy living. With over a decade of experience, Amwell powers telehealth solutions for over 2,000 hospitals and 55 health plan partners with over 36,000 employers, covering over 80 million lives. For more information please visit https://business.amwell.com/.

