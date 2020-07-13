Amwell Honors Telehealth Innovation and Clinical Care Excellence with Annual Client Award Program

BOSTON, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Amwell®, a national telehealth leader, announced the recipients of its annual Client Awards. Awards were given to organizations that have made exceptional contributions to expanding digital care delivery from access to impact, prior to and during COVID-19. All winners have demonstrated a profound commitment to making meaningful change through telehealth, even while facing unprecedented challenges brought on by the pandemic.

"We are incredibly fortunate to work with some of the most forward-thinking healthcare organizations, who show everyday what it means to put patients and providers first," said Ido Schoenberg, MD, Chairman and CEO of Amwell. "This has been a very challenging year and we continue to be inspired and energized by the passion and commitment our clients have for reimagining what healthcare excellence looks like. They're modeling the way to combine in-person and virtual care to create better outcomes for all."

Winners were selected across five categories with consideration given to organizations who demonstrated a measurable impact, with all winners showing exemplary responses to the pandemic. Descriptions of these award-winning telehealth programs can be found at https://business.amwell.com/2020-amwell-client-awards/. The honorees for 2020 are:

Clinical Impact: For achievement in digital care delivery, demonstrating strong clinical outcomes

Cleveland Clinic

M Health Fairview

Indiana University Health

Engagement Excellence: For demonstrating strong consumer engagement that impacts health outcomes

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan

Gundersen Health System

Nemours Children's Health System

Verizon

Leadership Alignment: For leadership in engaging the entire organization in a powerful vision

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona

Children's Health in Dallas

Penn State Health

Community Innovation and Activation: For delivering meaningful results for a specific member population or patient group

Centurion Health

NewYork-Presbyterian

Pandemic Activation & Acceleration: For an agile and swift virtual response to the COVID-19 pandemic

Anthem, Inc.

Ascension

Augusta University Health

Baptist Health South Florida

BayCare Health System

Dignity Health

Hawai ' i Medical Service Association (HMSA)

Houston Methodist

Intermountain Healthcare

MetroPlus Health Plan

Midland Health

Naval Hospital Jacksonville

Norman Regional Health System

Northwell Health

Nuvance Health

Ochsner Health

OU Medicine

Southwest Medical Associates and Health Plan of Nevada

Trinity Health

UAB Medicine

UNC Health

Wellstar Health System

Recipients will be honored at Amwell's virtual Client Forum which brings together leading healthcare stakeholders across health systems, health plans, employers, innovators, and patients.

For more information on the winners and their award-winning telehealth programs, please visit: https://business.amwell.com/2020-amwell-client-awards/



About Amwell

Amwell is a leading telehealth platform in the United States and globally, connecting and enabling providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver greater access to more affordable, higher quality care. Amwell believes that digital care delivery will transform healthcare. The Company offers a single, comprehensive platform to support all telehealth needs from urgent to acute and post-acute care, as well as chronic care management and healthy living. With over a decade of experience, Amwell powers telehealth solutions for over 2,000 hospitals and 53 health plan partners with over 36,000 employers, covering over 80 million lives. For more information please visit https://business.amwell.com/.

American Well, Amwell, and The Exchange are registered trademarks or trademarks of American Well Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners.

Contact:

Holly Spring

781-888-8219 / [email protected]

SOURCE Amwell

Related Links

https://business.amwell.com

