Amwell Honors Telehealth Innovation and Clinical Care Excellence with Annual Client Award Program
Industry-Leading Organizations Recognized for Achievements in Clinical Care Delivery, Patient Engagement, Community Activation and COVID-19 Response
BOSTON, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Amwell®, a national telehealth leader, announced the recipients of its annual Client Awards. Awards were given to organizations that have made exceptional contributions to expanding digital care delivery from access to impact, prior to and during COVID-19. All winners have demonstrated a profound commitment to making meaningful change through telehealth, even while facing unprecedented challenges brought on by the pandemic.
"We are incredibly fortunate to work with some of the most forward-thinking healthcare organizations, who show everyday what it means to put patients and providers first," said Ido Schoenberg, MD, Chairman and CEO of Amwell. "This has been a very challenging year and we continue to be inspired and energized by the passion and commitment our clients have for reimagining what healthcare excellence looks like. They're modeling the way to combine in-person and virtual care to create better outcomes for all."
Winners were selected across five categories with consideration given to organizations who demonstrated a measurable impact, with all winners showing exemplary responses to the pandemic. Descriptions of these award-winning telehealth programs can be found at https://business.amwell.com/2020-amwell-client-awards/. The honorees for 2020 are:
Clinical Impact: For achievement in digital care delivery, demonstrating strong clinical outcomes
- Cleveland Clinic
- M Health Fairview
- Indiana University Health
Engagement Excellence: For demonstrating strong consumer engagement that impacts health outcomes
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- Gundersen Health System
- Nemours Children's Health System
- Verizon
Leadership Alignment: For leadership in engaging the entire organization in a powerful vision
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Children's Health in Dallas
- Penn State Health
Community Innovation and Activation: For delivering meaningful results for a specific member population or patient group
- Centurion Health
- NewYork-Presbyterian
Pandemic Activation & Acceleration: For an agile and swift virtual response to the COVID-19 pandemic
- Anthem, Inc.
- Ascension
- Augusta University Health
- Baptist Health South Florida
- BayCare Health System
- Dignity Health
- Hawai'i Medical Service Association (HMSA)
- Houston Methodist
- Intermountain Healthcare
- MetroPlus Health Plan
- Midland Health
- Naval Hospital Jacksonville
- Norman Regional Health System
- Northwell Health
- Nuvance Health
- Ochsner Health
- OU Medicine
- Southwest Medical Associates and Health Plan of Nevada
- Trinity Health
- UAB Medicine
- UNC Health
- Wellstar Health System
Recipients will be honored at Amwell's virtual Client Forum which brings together leading healthcare stakeholders across health systems, health plans, employers, innovators, and patients.
For more information on the winners and their award-winning telehealth programs, please visit: https://business.amwell.com/2020-amwell-client-awards/
