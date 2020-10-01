Amwell Ranked No. 1 in the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Telehealth Satisfaction Study

"We're honored to be recognized as number one in telehealth satisfaction with direct-to-consumer providers by such a well-respected organization like J.D. Power," said Roy Schoenberg, President and Co-CEO, Amwell. "While telehealth usage skyrocketed during the pandemic, its staying power will depend on patients and providers' ongoing experience with it. We're committed to making virtual care as easy and beloved as so many other online interactions, as well as an enhanced, full-connected element of in-person care."

The J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Telehealth Satisfaction Study found that the overall customer satisfaction score for telehealth services is 860 (on a 1,000-point scale). In comparison, Amwell scored well above at 885, representing a score 25 points higher when compared to the average of other telehealth vendors.

"This year, driven by COVID-19, telehealth experienced a tidal wave of demand, pressuring our technology and clinical services like never before," said Ido Schoenberg, Chairman and Co-CEO, Amwell. "Amid such unprecedented volumes, our focus remained on taking swift action to not only sustain services but to improve. This award recognizes the heroic efforts and ongoing commitment of our teams now and going forward."

The J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Telehealth Satisfaction Study measures patient satisfaction based on four factors: customer service (42%); consultation (28%); enrollment (19%); and billing and payment (11%). Conducted from June to July 2020, the telehealth satisfaction study is based on responses from 4,302 patients who used a telehealth service in the past 12 months. For more information, visit http://www.jdpower.com/pr-id/2020124. For J.D. Power 2020 award information, visit jdpower.com/awards.

About Amwell

Amwell is a leading telehealth platform in the United States and globally, connecting and enabling providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver greater access to more affordable, higher quality care. Amwell believes that digital care delivery will transform healthcare. The Company offers a single, comprehensive platform to support all telehealth needs from urgent to acute and post-acute care, as well as chronic care management and healthy living. With over a decade of experience, Amwell powers telehealth solutions for over 2,000 hospitals and 55 health plan partners with over 36,000 employers, covering over 80 million lives.

American Well and Amwell are registered trademarks or trademarks of American Well Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about us and our industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties and are based on our beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations, financial condition, business strategy and plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," or "would," or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements represent our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this release. These statements, and related risks, uncertainties, factors and assumptions, include, but are not limited to: weak growth and increased volatility in the telehealth market; our history of losses and the risk we may not achieve profitability; inability to adapt to rapid technological changes; our limited number of significant clients and the risk that we may lose their business; increased competition from existing and potential new participants in the healthcare industry; changes in healthcare laws, regulations or trends and our ability to operate in the heavily regulated healthcare industry; compliance with regulations concerning personally identifiable information and personal health industry; slower than expected growth in patient adoption of telehealth and in platform usage by either clients or patients; inability to grow our base of affiliated and non-affiliated providers sufficient to serve patient demand; our ability to comply with federal and state privacy regulations and the significant liability that could result from a cybersecurity breach or our failure to comply with such regulations; our ability to establish and maintain strategic relationships with third parties; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business or on our ability to forecast our business's financial outlook; the risk that the insurance we maintain may not fully cover all potential exposures; and inability to remediate material weaknesses or maintain effective internal control over financial reporting. These risks are not exhaustive. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Further information on factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated by our forward-looking statements is included in the reports we have filed or will file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings, when available, are available on the investor relations section of our website at investors.amwell.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

