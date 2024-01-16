Amwins Announces Jason Kunert as New Head of Claims

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amwins, a global distributor of specialty insurance products and services, today announced the appointment of Jason Kunert to the newly created position of Amwins' Head of Claims.

In his new role, Kunert will be responsible for leading efforts around building and managing Amwins' formal claims infrastructure to support its ever-growing business. As a dedicated leader, he will champion the growing and interconnected relationships Amwins has across the firm, with the goal of creating consistency, streamlining process, enhancing client experience and deepening specialization.

"As a wholesale insurance distributor, our commitment to our carrier partners and retail agents is uncompromising," said Mark Bernacki, chief underwriting officer at Amwins. "We're excited to bring Jason on as our first-ever head of claims, reinforcing the strategic investments we're making to continue driving value for our clients as we help them win."

Kunert is an industry veteran with more than 30 years of experience, most recently with Hiscox USA leading a claims group handling General Liability, Allied Health and Entertainment claims throughout the country. He previously led casualty claims teams at RLI and Nationwide.

About Amwins

Amwins is among the largest independent wholesale distributors of specialty insurance products in the U.S. dedicated to serving retail insurance agents by providing property and casualty products, specialty group benefit products, and administrative services. Based in Charlotte, N.C., the company has 7300 employees, operates through more than 155 offices globally and handles premium placements in excess of $33 billion annually. For more information, visit amwins.com.

