Amwins Completes Acquisition of National Truck Underwriting Managers, Inc.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amwins, a global distributor of specialty insurance products and services, today announced the acquisition of National Truck Underwriting Managers, Inc. ("NTUM"), a truck insurance wholesaler offering access to primary liability, physical damage and motor truck cargo package policies.

"This partnership provides us with the opportunity to enhance and diversify our delegated underwriting capabilities and transportation offerings," said Scott M. Purviance, CEO of Amwins. "NTUM is the gold standard in service and expertise and we are proud to welcome Jim Jr., Justin, Jim III and the rest of their team to the firm."

NTUM will join Amwins' Underwriting Division, complementing the services of Amwins Transportation Underwriters and working in conjunction with trucking industry specialists within the firm's Brokerage division.

With an ability to write coverage in 46 of the continental United States, NTUM focuses on accounts of 1-300 power units with the additional capability and access to cover larger fleets. Additionally, NTUM's location in Minnesota further expands Amwins' geographic footprint.

"As part of the Amwins family, we have the opportunity to expand our resources for both our employees and our clients," says Jim Joyce, Jr President of NTUM. "We look forward to continuing to serve our agents, producers and markets while offering the best possible quotes on qualified accounts and delivering superior service."

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. To learn more about Amwins, visit www.amwins.com.

About Amwins

Amwins is the largest independent wholesale distributor of specialty insurance products in the United States, dedicated to serving retail insurance agents by providing property and casualty products, specialty group benefit products, and administrative services. Based in Charlotte, N.C., the company operates through more than 155 offices globally and handles premium placements in excess of $23 billion annually. To learn more, visit www.amwins.com.

About National Truck Underwriting Managers, Inc.

National Truck Underwriting Managers, Inc. is a third-generation family business writing truck insurance since 1978. Based in Minnesota, NTUM focuses on accounts with 1-250 power units, but has the resources and market access to accommodate larger fleets as well. Their experienced team of specialty underwriters and unmatched service have made them the preferred truck market for over 40 years. To learn more, visit www.ntuminc.com.

