Amwins Completes Transaction to Acquire M.T. Donahoe & Associates, LLC

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amwins, a global distributor of specialty insurance products and services, today announced the acquisition of CBIZ M.T. Donahoe & Associates, LLC, ("MTDA"), a Maryland-based General Agent specializing in employee and individual benefits and services.

"We're excited to welcome Mike and the entire MTDA team to the Amwins family," said Becky Patel, CEO of Amwins Connect. "This partnership further enables our mission to seamlessly connect every point of the benefits journey for brokers, carriers and their clients."

Michael Donahoe, Jr., President of MTDA, will join the leadership team of Amwins Connect.

"Mike has a deep knowledge of the industry and a drive for results," said Adam Mathis, President of Amwins Connect. "As an integral part of the team, he will be critical in our commitment to supply the right support and technology for the best possible broker experience."

MTDA will join the Group Benefits division, further complementing the services of Amwins Connect Administrators and allowing for continued innovation and extraordinary service from passionate people.

"Our organizations complement each other from a cultural and business perspective," says Donahoe. "Together, we can leverage our expertise, myriad resources and long-standing relationships to meet the challenge of a complex and ever-changing employee and individual benefits market."

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. To learn more about Amwins, visit www.amwins.com.

About Amwins

Amwins is the largest independent wholesale distributor of specialty insurance products in the United States, dedicated to serving retail insurance agents by providing property and casualty products, specialty group benefit products, and administrative services. Based in Charlotte, N.C., the company operates through more than 155 offices globally and handles premium placements in excess of $23 billion annually. To learn more, visit www.amwins.com .

About M.T. Donahoe & Associates, LLC

Established in 1982, M.T. Donahoe & Associates, LLC consistently strives to support, serve and solve problems for brokers while fostering long lasting and collaborative relationships built upon a foundation of dependability and trust. Based in Columbia, MD, the company supports brokers and their clients with business located in Maryland, the District of Columbia and Virginia. To learn more, visit www.mtda.com.

