Amwins Connect Announces Partnership with Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Georgia

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amwins Connect, a multi-state general agency delivering a wide variety of health and ancillary insurance solutions, announced their partnership with Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, expanding their medical offerings in the Georgia market, just five months after entering the state.

"I am pleased to announce Anthem's partnership with Amwins Connect that places an emphasis on affordability and product choice for Georgia employers," said Rob Teas, Regional Vice President of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield. "We look forward to working with a trusted and highly reputable service organization like Amwins Connect as we continue delivering solutions to promote a healthy workforce."

Amwins Connect provides dedicated, knowledgeable support assisting broker partners with sales, quoting, enrollment and underwriting support, while promoting a distinct value proposition to help agencies manage and grow their business.

"With a long history of servicing brokers, we look forward to presenting Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield solutions to our brokers and their clients in Georgia," said Amwins Connect President, Adam Mathis. "Our goal is to provide the most comprehensive suite of products and services available in all the marketplaces we serve."

Amwins Connect's Georgia sales team invites brokers to visit the Amwins Connect site and schedule a meeting to learn more about how they can assist them with their medical and ancillary benefit needs.

Amwins Connect is a dynamic sales, marketing, and service organization dedicated to the success of health insurance brokers, carriers and partners throughout the U.S. With an extensive knowledge of healthcare insurance and robust industry relationships, Amwins Connect supports and empowers the brokerage community to better serve their clients by providing the best possible broker experience and focusing on continued improvement that drives innovation.

About Amwins

Amwins is among the largest independent wholesale distributors of specialty insurance products in the U.S. dedicated to serving retail insurance agents by providing property and casualty products, specialty group benefit products, and administrative services. Based in Charlotte, N.C., the company has 7,400 employees, operates through more than 155 offices globally and handles premium placements in excess of $33 billion annually. For more information, visit amwins.com.

About Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Georgia

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield is the trade name of Blue Cross Blue Shield Healthcare Plan of Georgia, Inc., an independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. Anthem is a registered trademark of Anthem Insurance Companies, Inc. Additional information about Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield is available at www.anthem.com. Also, follow us at @anthemBCBS on X or https://www.linkedin.com/company/anthembcbs/ on LinkedIn.

