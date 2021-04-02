Amwins Group, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Worldwide Facilities

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amwins Group, Inc. ("Amwins"), a global distributor of specialty insurance products and services, announced it has completed the acquisition of Worldwide Facilities ("Worldwide"), the fourth-largest wholesale broker in the U.S. This marks the closure of the definitive agreement that was announced on March 5, 2021.

Worldwide, founded in 1970, is highly complementary to Amwins brokerage, binding authority, underwriting and group benefits capabilities and growth strategy; and it brings extensive expertise in the industry as a national wholesale insurance broker, managing general agency and program manager. The partnership not only strengthens Amwins' casualty and professional lines capabilities, specifically around Construction, Workers Compensation, D&O and E&O, but it also expands Amwins' geographic footprint along the west coast.

"We are adding a talented group of brokers and underwriters that further strengthens our specialty capabilities," said Scott M. Purviance, Chief Executive Officer of Amwins. "We are thrilled to welcome the entire Worldwide team to the Amwins family and leverage the strength of both teams to benefit retailers and markets nationwide."

The completed transaction marks Amwins' 52nd acquisition, marrying two organizations together with complementary cultures and a shared vision to create the industry's largest and most diversified specialty distribution firm.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Amwins Group, Inc.

Amwins Group, Inc. is the largest independent wholesale distributor of specialty insurance products in the United States, dedicated to serving retail insurance agents by providing property and casualty products, specialty group benefit products, and administrative services. Based in Charlotte, N.C., the company operates through more than 125 offices globally and handles premium placements in excess of $22 billion annually. To learn more, visit www.amwins.com.

About Worldwide Facilities

Worldwide Facilities is a national wholesale insurance broker, managing general agent and program underwriter that has been in business since 1970. Its brokers and underwriters are industry leaders providing expertise in a wide range of specialty lines, as well as extensive contacts with carriers domestically and overseas. For more information, please visit wwfi.com.

