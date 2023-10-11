Amwins Launches Amwins DNA

Firm Aligns Portfolio of Data and Analytics Capabilities

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Amwins, a global distributor of specialty insurance products and services, announces the launch of Amwins DNA, the firm's comprehensive and proprietary portfolio of data and analytics capabilities.

Since Amwins' founding, a data-driven approach has been central to the firm's 150-year vision. That approach is fundamental to how Amwins supports its colleagues, retail insurance clients and insurance market partners. The decision to brand the broad data and analytics capabilities emphasizes and differentiates the unique qualities that set Amwins apart from other organizations in the wholesale insurance industry.

"We call these capabilities Amwins DNA because data and analytics are part of who we are, part of our makeup as a firm," said Scott Purviance, Amwins chief executive officer. "Many components have been in place since our earliest days, and we've made recent investments to further enhance our data and analytics capabilities to provide tools for our Amwins colleagues to use in delivering unparalleled service to our clients."

Amwins DNA capabilities help Amwins to:

  • Ensure we find the best solutions for our clients and their insureds
  • Understand the risk appetite of our market partners for better placement decisions
  • Build capacity and create new and exclusive products and programs
  • Provide client deliverables, such as coverage benchmarking, equipping our clients with knowledge and tools that their insureds will value
  • Efficiently identify expertise within our firm regarding tough classes of business to match market underwriting appetites within the Amwins platform

"By establishing the Amwins DNA brand, we intend to demonstrate our continued commitment to bring all our resources together to help our clients and market partners capitalize on the advantages that come from partnering with Amwins," said Chris Gill, Amwins executive vice president.

"Data and analytics are increasingly enhancing the way we serve our clients, but Amwins team members truly are the difference makers that drive our firm's success," said Purviance. "Amwins DNA exists to support our colleagues and their specialized product knowledge and to supplement their ability to execute for their clients. We encourage clients to give their Amwins broker a call to explore our Amwins DNA capabilities and see for themselves how these tools help them win."

About Amwins
Amwins is the largest independent wholesale distributor of specialty insurance products in the U.S. dedicated to serving retail insurance agents by providing property and casualty products, specialty group benefit products, and administrative services. Based in Charlotte, N.C., the company operates through more than 155 offices globally and handles premium placements in excess of $33 billion annually. For more information, visit amwins.com.

