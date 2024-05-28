Amwins Launches New Flood Quoting Capability through Amwins InstantQuote

Amwins IQ enables instant access to firm, bindable quotes from multiple flood carriers within minutes

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amwins, a global distributor of specialty insurance products and services, today announced adding residential flood coverage to its online marketplace, Amwins InstantQuote (Amwins IQ), which provides retail agents with choice and flexible coverage options, aiming to create a one-stop shop for flood risks.

Amwins IQ provides instant quote-to-bind capability from multiple carriers combining the ease and convenience of online quoting with the scale and capabilities of the nation's largest P&C wholesaler. Users gain quick access to A-rated carriers while retaining the opportunity to benefit from the support and expertise of Amwins' underwriting specialists.

"Our aim is to provide a meaningful cross-section of the market and to deliver price and coverage transparency," said Colin Tinley, senior vice president of Amwins Access. "Unlike other digital platforms, Amwins IQ doesn't just offer straight-through policy processing. Retailers are able to engage with our experienced underwriters on more complex risks. And by delivering product density, retailers can streamline their operations by utilizing Amwins IQ as a comprehensive one-stop solution, eliminating the need to navigate multiple platforms or providers."

In today's P&C marketplace, flood risks remain among the most challenging to navigate. Amwins IQ allows retail agents to control the pace of the transaction, moving quickly enough to capitalize on opportunities.

"The addition of residential flood coverage to our Amwins IQ online marketplace continues our commitment to empowering retail clients with more options and faster service," said Tom Parsons, Amwins' head of digital strategy. "Our unique digital flood marketplace seamlessly connects expert underwriters with intuitive technology, tapping into a robust panel of quality flood markets."

With a variety of self-serve features, Amwins IQ gives retail agents peace of mind while saving time by making the transaction process as seamless and easy as possible. Retailers can also utilize the expertise of Amwins' highly experienced underwriting team that collectively boasts more than 100 years of flood underwriting experience and more than $40 billion in insurable values placed through its private market flood program.

In addition, Amwins IQ gives access to a multitude of proprietary market offerings, including exclusive flood programs that can compete both with the NFIP (National Flood Insurance Program) and other private carriers. Offering both NFIP and non-NFIP equivalent forms, Amwins IQ gives agents various product options to cover their client's assets, no matter how coverage-sensitive they might be, including options as straight-forward as an NFIP equivalent policy or as broad as a typical homeowner's policy.

Currently, Amwins IQ's new flood capability is live in 21 states with a nationwide footprint expected by end of year.

About Amwins

Amwins is among the largest independent wholesale distributors of specialty insurance products in the U.S. dedicated to serving retail insurance agents by providing property and casualty products, specialty group benefit products, and administrative services. Based in Charlotte, N.C., the company has 7,300 employees, operates through more than 155 offices globally and handles premium placements in excess of $33 billion annually. For more information, visit amwins.com.

