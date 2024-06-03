Amwins Partners with Kilpatrick Companies

Houston, Texas based General Agency expands Amwins Connect's multi-state footprint

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amwins, a leading global distributor of specialty insurance products and services, announced today its acquisition of Kilpatrick Companies ("Kilpatrick"), a prominent Houston-based general agency specializing in employee and individual benefits. As one of the largest general agencies in the Texas market, Kilpatrick will join Amwins Connect, a national general agency that provides a comprehensive range of health and ancillary insurance solutions to brokers and consultants across the U.S.

"For over 50 years, our team has empowered brokers to efficiently provide employee benefits and achieve outstanding success for their clients," said Scott Kilpatrick, Chief Executive Officer of Kilpatrick Companies. "As we look to the future, we are committed to innovating, inspiring, and driving the evolution of the benefits industry. Joining the Amwins Connect family enhances our unwavering dedication to our employees, carrier and broker partners, and the clients they serve. This partnership will accelerate our development plans for new products, services, and technology, fostering growth and success for all."

"Amwins Connect offers the size, scale and proprietary products of a national General Agency and will provide Texas brokers, carriers, and their partners access to new business-building tools. Partnering with Kilpatrick enhances our diverse offering while building upon our value proposition of seamlessly connecting every point of the benefits journey for brokers, carriers and their clients," said Adam Mathis, President of Amwins Connect. "Our mutual mission is clear: to be the firm brokers trust to deliver the best client experience and build the future of their businesses."

Amwins Connect offers a diverse portfolio of insurance products and solutions across multiple lines of business as well as a robust suite of services developed specifically to support our broker partners as they help their clients navigate the complexities of the employee benefit landscape. With capabilities from quoting and proposals to onboarding and eligibility, Amwins Connect's technology and service ecosystem aims to streamline carrier access to brokers and their employer groups.

Amwins is among the largest independent wholesale distributors of specialty insurance products in the U.S. dedicated to serving retail insurance agents by providing property and casualty products, specialty group benefit products, and administrative services. Based in Charlotte, N.C., the company has 7,400 employees, operates through more than 155 offices globally and handles premium placements in excess of $33 billion annually. For more information, visit amwins.com .

