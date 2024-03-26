Amwins Program Underwriters Announces New Home Health Care HNOA Program

Comprehensive program provides coverage for home health care workers actively helping seniors where they need it most

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amwins Program Underwriters (APU), part of the Amwins Underwriting division, today announced the launch of their new Home Health Care HNOA program designed to provide hired and non-owned auto liability coverage for home health care operations. This specialized HNOA program is designed to tackle the distinct hurdles faced by providers when delivering vital services to patients in their homes.

Home health care continues to grow in popularity as more seniors opt to stay in their homes longer, and more medical procedures allow for at-home recovery. Caregivers are often the lifeline that keeps seniors in local communities connected and thriving.

"As the healthcare marketplace continues to evolve, and potential for expanding risks grow, it's important to work with specialists who know and understand the business," said Julie Reisinger, program manager at APU. "Our commitment lies in being solutions-driven partners, dedicated to crafting tailored coverage for your insureds, ensuring long-term protection. At Amwins, our healthcare specialists are deeply entrenched in the market, fostering strong relationships with top-rated carriers, empowering us to offer your clients the precise coverage they require."

Coverage is available in all states except Louisiana and includes standalone hired and non-owned auto liability with limits up to $5 million.

Classes of business include:

Visiting Nurses

Doctors / Nurse Practitioners

Physical Therapists

Counseling / Mental Health

Occupational Therapists

Blood Delivery Services

Phlebotomists

Any In-Home Medical Related

Dialysis Technicians

Massage Therapists

Non-Medical Home Assistants

Hospice Care

Accounts offering client/patient/passenger transport are not eligible for this program.

For more information visit APU: Home Health Care HNOA .

About Amwins Program Underwriters

Amwins Program Underwriters (APU) is a managing general agency (MGA) specializing in affinity and program management. For more than 30 years, APU has developed and maintained programs for a variety of niche markets that provide broad-based property and casualty coverage. Today, the company administers over 35 programs, generating premiums in excess of $550 million. For more information, visit www.amwins.com/apu .

About Amwins

Amwins is the largest independent wholesale distributor of specialty insurance products in the U.S., dedicated to serving retail insurance agents by providing property and casualty products, specialty group benefit products, and administrative services. Based in Charlotte, N.C., the company has 7,300 employees, operates through more than 155 offices globally and handles premium placements in excess of $33 billion annually. To learn more, visit www.amwins.com .

For further information contact:

Amwins

Lisa Kuszmar

Telephone: 704.749.2780

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Amwins