Amwins Program Underwriters Appoints Industry Vet Mary Wiseley to Lead New Crane & Rigging Specialty Contractors Program

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amwins Program Underwriters ("APU"), part of the Amwins Underwriting division, today announced that Mary Wiseley will join the team as Managing Director to oversee APU's new Crane & Rigging Specialty Contractors program, effective immediately. The program is backed by a non-admitted carrier, rated "A," financial size XV by A.M. Best.

Mary brings more than 25 years' experience developing, implementing, underwriting and managing niche construction programs. Most recently, she served as President of Pioneer Programs' Specialty Contractors division where she led program underwriting and administration on top of nurturing relationships with specialty contractor agents. In her new role as Managing Director, Mary will leverage this expertise to lead the Crane & Rigging Specialty Contractors program, APU's newest specialty insurance offering. She will be responsible for underwriting the challenging exposures commercial contractors face as the construction industry continues to rebound quickly in the wake of early-pandemic project setbacks.

"We're thrilled to welcome Mary to Amwins Program Underwriters and are confident that her wealth of construction expertise will make her an integral part of the team," said Ben Francavilla, President of Amwins Program Underwriters. "Focusing on a vital, complex and historically limited class, Mary's skills and underwriting experience will prove invaluable as APU works to fill a void and need for coverage in the construction industry."

The Crane & Rigging Specialty Contractors program is available in all states and offers commercial contractors general liability coverage for classes of business including cranes; iron, steel, concrete panel and prefabricated building erection; riggers; millwrights; commercial construction equipment rental and transportation contractors; bridge reconstruction; concrete construction; infrastructure and energy related subcontracting operations (offshore operation excluded).

Retail agents and select brokers will also have access to place the following optional lines of coverage through the Crane & Rigging Specialty Contractors program:

- Business auto

- Inland marine

- Workers' compensation

"Amwins Program Underwriters' unwavering commitment to serving its partners and retailers is truly unmatched," said Wiseley. "I'm looking forward to driving innovation and helping to grow APU's specialty program capabilities in a field I've worked so closely in for the better part of two decades."

About Amwins Program Underwriters

Amwins Program Underwriters (APU) is a managing general agency (MGA) specializing in affinity and program management. For more than 30 years, APU has developed and maintained programs for a variety of niche markets that provide broad-based property and casualty coverage. Today, the company administers over 30 programs, generating premiums in excess of $390 million. For more information, visit www.amwins.com/apu .

About Amwins

Amwins is the largest independent wholesale distributor of specialty insurance products in the United States, dedicated to serving retail insurance agents by providing property and casualty products, specialty group benefit products, and administrative services. Based in Charlotte, N.C., the company operates through more than 155 offices globally and handles premium placements in excess of $26 billion annually. To learn more, visit www.amwins.com .

SOURCE AmWINS Group, Inc.

Related Links

www.amwins.com

