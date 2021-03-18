Amwins Program Underwriters Launches Alarm Contractors Insurance Program

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amwins Program Underwriters ("APU") today announced it has developed a new insurance solution dedicated to alarm contractors – including commercial general liability, professional liability, property and inland marine coverage. The program offers clients access to ongoing superior service and claim support, as well as deep expertise across the specialty insurance space.

The Alarm Contractors insurance program offers flexible coverage that can be tailored to meet the needs of specific alarm installation contractors including fire, burglar, residential/commercial/industrial, closed circuit television, home theater, and home automation. This insurance solution helps ease the minds of many risk managers in the space as property damage, worker injury and lawsuits can significantly impact alarm contractors' bottom lines.

The program is available in most states and underwritten on an admitted basis, with eligible accounts including commercial & residential, sales & service (fire, burglar, access control, CCTV) and installation. Fortegra Specialty Insurance, a leading provider of specialty insurance and warranty solutions and rated "A-" (Excellent) by A.M. Best, is the carrier partner for this solution.

"APU is committed to the program business space and the development of niche products that meet the needs of the marketplace," said Ben Francavilla, President of Amwins Program Underwriters. "We are excited to launch this new program and we have great expectations for future growth."

"We are excited to partner with Amwins on this project to provide our deep industry expertise in specialty insurance," said Cooper Wallach, Vice President of Specialty Products and Programs at Fortegra. The rapidly changing business and economic landscape has increased liability management costs, triggering the need for innovative and supplemental insurance solutions. Together, Amwins and Fortegra have developed a niche product tailored to meet the unique needs of alarm contractors and risk managers."

Amwins Program Underwriters is a managing general agency within the Underwriting division of Amwins, a global distributor of specialty insurance products and services.

About Amwins Program Underwriters

Amwins Program Underwriters (APU) is a managing general agency (MGA) specializing in affinity and program management. For more than 30 years, APU has developed and maintained programs for a variety of niche markets that provide broad-based property and casualty coverage. Today, the company administers over 30 programs, generating premiums in excess of $380 million. For more information, visit www.amwins.com/apu.

About Amwins

Amwins is the largest independent wholesale distributor of specialty insurance products in the United States, dedicated to serving retail insurance agents by providing property and casualty products, specialty group benefit products, and administrative services. Based in Charlotte, N.C., the company operates through more than 125 offices globally and handles premium placements in excess of $22 billion annually. To learn more, visit www.amwins.com.

For more information, contact:

Lisa Kuszmar

Amwins

704-749-2780

[email protected]

SOURCE Amwins

Related Links

https://www.amwins.com

