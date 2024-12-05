Amwins Releases 2025 Outlook: State of the Market Report

Report highlights market dynamics, trends, and opportunities across key sectors

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amwins, the largest specialty insurance wholesaler, has released its State of the Market report, providing up-to-date market intelligence covering rate fluctuations, capacity and evolving coverage trends across diverse lines of business and industries in the United States, London and Bermuda. This comprehensive guide provides critical insights across a wide array of sectors and lines of business including property, casualty, professional lines, reinsurance, cyber, construction, energy and more.

"At Amwins, our mission is more than a statement – it's a steadfast promise to help our clients succeed, no matter the market conditions," said Scott Purviance, chief executive officer of Amwins. "Our commitment goes beyond forecasting trends; it's about equipping our clients and partners with innovative solutions and unmatched service to navigate a constantly evolving landscape. By anticipating shifts and crafting forward-thinking strategies, we empower our retail clients to not only adapt but to thrive in delivering the best solutions for their clients."

2025 Market Landscape

The 2025 market outlook highlights a dynamic and evolving insurance environment shaped by emerging risks, macroeconomic factors and technological advancements. Amwins experts offer nuanced perspectives on capacity, rate trends and underwriting practices, helping businesses and brokers navigate the complexities of the coming year.

Key Highlights

Excess & Surplus (E&S) Markets: The E&S sector continues to expand, driven by its ability to address complex and non-standard risks. Innovation, technology and data-driven underwriting are expected to propel growth further in 2025.

The E&S sector continues to expand, driven by its ability to address complex and non-standard risks. Innovation, technology and data-driven underwriting are expected to propel growth further in 2025. Property Market Trends: The property market is softening overall despite the recent Hurricanes Helene and Milton. Increased capacity and flexible terms are reshaping placements.

The property market is softening overall despite the recent Hurricanes Helene and Milton. Increased capacity and flexible terms are reshaping placements. Casualty Market Challenges: Social inflation and litigation trends remain significant concerns across the carrier landscape. This is driving increased pricing, particularly in excess casualty; we are also seeing an influx of innovative underwriting solutions as well as alternative risk strategies.

Social inflation and litigation trends remain significant concerns across the carrier landscape. This is driving increased pricing, particularly in excess casualty; we are also seeing an influx of innovative underwriting solutions as well as alternative risk strategies. Professional Lines Evolution: The professional lines market is experiencing heightened competition with new entrants, particularly in Directors & Officers (D&O) insurance. Private D&O policies are benefiting from price reductions, while niche areas like telemedicine and healthcare D&O face ongoing challenges.

The professional lines market is experiencing heightened competition with new entrants, particularly in Directors & Officers (D&O) insurance. Private D&O policies are benefiting from price reductions, while niche areas like telemedicine and healthcare D&O face ongoing challenges. Reinsurance Stability: The market is stabilizing despite back-to-back hurricanes, with minimal expected impact on reinsurers. Rates remain stable, while attachment points and event definitions are tightening. Innovations in modeling and data analytics continue to enhance underwriting efficiency.

The market is stabilizing despite back-to-back hurricanes, with minimal expected impact on reinsurers. Rates remain stable, while attachment points and event definitions are tightening. Innovations in modeling and data analytics continue to enhance underwriting efficiency. MGA Marketplace Growth: The MGA landscape remains vibrant, with a growing focus on specialization and innovation. New programs targeting underserved markets are creating opportunities for profitable growth.

Navigating Change with Amwins

Amwins' dedicated brokers and underwriters leverage unparalleled expertise and cutting-edge tools like Amwins DNA to offer tailored solutions across various lines of business, industries and multiple risk specialty practices. With more than 100 underwriting programs and a global footprint, Amwins is uniquely positioned to deliver superior service and strategic insights to its clients.

Explore the Full Report

Amwins State of the Market Report:2025 Outlook is now available for download.

