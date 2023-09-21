Amwins Releases State of the Market Report: A Focus on Energy

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 21, 2023  /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Amwins, a global distributor of specialty insurance products and services, released their comprehensive State of the Market Energy report, providing up-to-date market intelligence on pricing, capacity and coverage trends spanning the energy insurance market along with in-depth analyses across key sectors, including downstream, mid-stream, upstream, and professional lines risks, accompanied by insightful commentary shedding light on the dynamic environment of the London marketplace.

Amwins' State of the Market Report: A Focus on Energy examines how the sector continues to develop as insurance providers refine their offerings to meet the unique needs and challenges being presented. The report also serves as a valuable tool for retail agents and brokers, sharing the insights and guidance necessary to traverse current market conditions with confidence.

"In a world where energy production and consumption play a crucial role in economic development and environmental sustainability, our report underscores Amwins' commitment to providing innovative insurance solutions to address the distinct challenges faced by the energy sector," said Rob Battenfield, executive vice president and energy property practice leader at Amwins. "As the energy industry continues to evolve, we stand ready to support our clients with the knowledge and expertise they need to thrive."

In today's hard market, insureds are looking for a partner to help them understand their insurance coverage holistically and on a deeper level, including the degree of their risk exposure and tolerance. They need a retail broker who can take a technical approach while playing an active role in their loss control program.

"With more than 25 energy specialists, our team works with our retail partners to deliver the most cost-efficient risk transfer programs to their insureds," said Ben Abernathy, vice president with Amwins Brokerage in Atlanta, GA. "We understand that appropriate valuations, detailed loss mitigation, supply chain detail and up-to-date business interruption values are key to achieving the best results."

To read the full report, please visit: Amwins State of The Market Report 2023: A Focus on Energy

About Amwins
Amwins is the largest independent wholesale distributor of specialty insurance products in the U.S. dedicated to serving retail insurance agents by providing property and casualty products, specialty group benefit products, and administrative services. Based in Charlotte, N.C., the company operates through more than 155 offices globally and handles premium placements in excess of $33 billion annually. For more information, visit amwins.com.

