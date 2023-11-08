Amwins Releases State of the Market Report: A Focus on Healthcare

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Amwins, a global distributor of specialty insurance products and services, released their comprehensive State of the Market Healthcare report, providing up-to-date market analysis focused on current market trends, impacts to capacity and pricing and specific classes that are facing notable challenges.

Amwins' Healthcare State of the Market Report delivers an informative overview looking at multiple factors driving the healthcare marketplace along with in-depth commentary across key segments including Long Term Care and Senior Living Facilities, Hospitals and Non-emergency Medical Transport. This report serves as a valuable tool for retail agents and brokers, sharing insights and guidance necessary to traverse current market conditions with confidence.

"Current developments are keeping the trajectory of the healthcare insurance market in flux, and our market expertise helps our clients navigate through a continually evolving landscape," said Philip Chester, executive vice president and national healthcare practice leader at Amwins. "In an ever-transforming healthcare industry, our commitment remains unwavering – to furnish our clients with robust, high-quality data and intelligence, empowering them with indispensable knowledge essential for their success."

In today's hard market, insureds are looking for partners on the retail and wholesale side that can help them understand their insurance coverage holistically and on a deeper level, including the degree of their risk exposure and tolerance. Partners who utilize a technical approach, while playing an active role in loss control, are highly coveted.

"The healthcare scene keeps changing, and when markets aim for stronger partnerships, it's vital to team up with specialists who really understand the business," said Yajaira Villegas, senior vice president at Amwins Program Underwriters. "Our team of experts are problem-solvers who work alongside our clients and insureds bringing the best solutions-driven approach while keeping a steadfast focus on their long-term goals and helping them win along the way."

To read the full report, please visit: Amwins State of The Market Report 2023: A Focus on Healthcare

About Amwins
Amwins is the largest independent wholesale distributor of specialty insurance products in the U.S. dedicated to serving retail insurance agents by providing property and casualty products, specialty group benefit products, and administrative services. Based in Charlotte, N.C., the company operates through more than 155 offices globally and handles premium placements in excess of $33 billion annually. For more information, visit amwins.com.

