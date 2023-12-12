Amwins Releases State of the Market Report: A Focus on Personal Lines

News provided by

Amwins

12 Dec, 2023, 09:00 ET

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Amwins, a global distributor of specialty insurance products and services, released their comprehensive State of the Market Personal Lines report, providing up-to-date market analysis focused on current market trends, impacts to capacity and pricing and specific classes that are facing notable challenges.

Amwins' Personal Lines State of the Market Report delivers an informative overview looking at multiple factors driving the personal lines marketplace along with in-depth commentary across key areas including homeowners and small commercial property coverage. Designed as a valuable resource for retail agents and brokers, this report equips professionals with essential insights and guidance to help navigate current market conditions with confidence.

"Navigating market changes has proven to be an arduous task for homeowners, small business owners, and retail agents alike," said Troy Santora, executive vice president with Amwins Access Insurance Services. "In an ever-evolving industry, our retailers rely on the expertise of our professionals to empower them with essential knowledge, a cornerstone for their ongoing success in this dynamic landscape."

In today's hard market, insureds are looking for partners on the retail and wholesale side that can help them understand their insurance coverage holistically and on a deeper level, including the degree of their risk exposure and tolerance. As the largest wholesale broker in the U.S., Amwins provides access to best-in-class and exclusive personal lines markets to help retail partners gain a competitive edge for clients. Teams of local underwriters dedicated to personal lines insurance have access to both admitted and non-admitted markets, as well national and international carriers, and the ability to place policies as either standalone coverage or part of a larger package.

To read the full report, please visit: Amwins State of The Market Report: A Focus on Personal Lines

About Amwins
Amwins is the largest independent wholesale distributor of specialty insurance products in the U.S. dedicated to serving retail insurance agents by providing property and casualty products, specialty group benefit products, and administrative services. Based in Charlotte, N.C., the company operates through more than 155 offices globally and handles premium placements in excess of $33 billion annually. For more information, visit amwins.com.

For further information contact:
Amwins 
Lisa Kuszmar
Telephone: 704.749.2780
Email: [email protected] 

SOURCE Amwins

