Amwins Releases State of the Market Report: A Focus on Real Estate

News provided by

Amwins

18 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Amwins, a global distributor of specialty insurance products and services, released their comprehensive State of the Market Real Estate report, providing up-to-date market intelligence on pricing, capacity and coverage trends spanning the real estate insurance market along with in-depth analyses across key sectors, providing an informative look at the factors driving the real estate marketplace.

Amwins' Real Estate State of the Market Report examines how the sector continues to develop as insurance providers refine their offerings to meet the unique needs and challenges being presented. The report also serves as a valuable tool for retail agents and brokers, sharing insights and guidance necessary to traverse current market conditions with confidence.

"Key events and marketplace changes since the beginning of 2023 are molding the future of the real estate market, charting a course extending into the rest of this year and beyond," said Bob Black, executive vice president and national real estate practice leader at Amwins. "As the dynamic real estate industry evolves, our team is dedicated to delivering comprehensive, high-quality data that empowers our clients with the knowledge and expertise essential for their success."

In today's hard market, insureds are looking for partners on the retail and wholesale side that can help them understand their insurance coverage holistically and on a deeper level, including the degree of their risk exposure and tolerance. Partners who utilize a technical approach, while playing an active role in loss control, are highly coveted.

Amwins' in-house actuarial team utilizes cutting edge software to deliver catastrophe risk data analysis, and provides parametric solutions expertise which can play a major role in covering catastrophe-driven risks, working seamlessly with retail brokers and specialty carriers to create individual account solutions. Additionally, Amwins DNA, a newly developed suite of data and analytics capabilities, applies a robust, data centric approach to the placement of insurance in support of retail clients and insurance market partners.

To read the full report, please visit: Amwins State of The Market Report 2023: A Focus on Real Estate

About Amwins
Amwins is the largest independent wholesale distributor of specialty insurance products in the U.S. dedicated to serving retail insurance agents by providing property and casualty products, specialty group benefit products, and administrative services. Based in Charlotte, N.C., the company operates through more than 155 offices globally and handles premium placements in excess of $33 billion annually. For more information, visit amwins.com.

For further information contact:
Amwins
Lisa Kuszmar
Telephone: 704.749.2780
Email: lisa.kuszmar@amwins.com

SOURCE Amwins

