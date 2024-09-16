Amwins Special Risk Underwriters Announces New Carrier for Excess D&O Program

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amwins Special Risk Underwriters (SRU) today announced a new carrier relationship to provide insurance solutions for SRU's Excess D&O program, available exclusively through Amwins brokers.

Rated "A+" (Superior) by A.M. Best, the new carrier is recognized as a leading specialty insurer with a dedicated focus on Excess D&O specialty programs. The organization underwrites innovative D&O solutions on a non-admitted basis.

In addition to the "A+" paper, the enhanced SRU program features improved limits and broader appetite, including hard-to-place risks.

"We are thrilled to bring this enhanced Excess D&O offering to our brokers," said Mark Bernacki, chief underwriting officer at Amwins. "As a firm that's founded on collaboration and fueled by data, we are deeply committed to filling gaps and finding opportunities to support Amwins brokers and their clients."

Written on high-quality paper with improved limit options and expanded appetite classes, this relationship supports Amwins' commitment to exclusives and helps brokers bring more solutions to market.

For more information or to find an Amwins professional lines broker, click here.

About Amwins

Amwins is among the largest independent wholesale distributors of specialty insurance products in the U.S. dedicated to serving retail insurance agents by providing property and casualty products, specialty group benefit products, and administrative services. Based in Charlotte, N.C., the company has 7,300 employees, operates through more than 155 offices globally and handles premium placements in excess of $33 billion annually. For more information, visit amwins.com.

About Amwins Special Risk Underwriters

As Amwins' in-house MGA, SRU provides Amwins brokers with exclusive access to a comprehensive portfolio of programs and products designed to help their clients succeed. Backed by the power of Amwins, SRU is known for having expansive market access to a number of reputable insurance carriers, all with an AM Best rating of "A-" or better. Currently, SRU offers 14 specialized products and an in-house team of actuaries delivering catastrophe risk data analysis along with the most accurate pricing possible. Amwins Special Risk Underwriters (SRU) was formed in 2008 as an exclusive MGA for Amwins. Exclusive products that SRU provides are available only through Amwins brokers.

For further information contact:

Amwins

Lisa Kuszmar

Telephone: 704.749.2780

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Amwins