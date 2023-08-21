Amwins Specialty Auto Launches Oklahoma Program

Amwins

21 Aug, 2023, 09:00 ET

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amwins today announced Amwins Specialty Auto, in partnership with Agricultural Workers Mutual Auto Insurance Company, will launch a new private passenger automobile program in Oklahoma. 

Both Amwins Specialty Auto and Ag Workers have experience in the state and are gearing up to support the independent agent community in Oklahoma with a new personal auto product. This offering will provide coverage for risks across the nonstandard and standard segments of the market.

Amwins will begin with a soft launch, with a select group of agents, and will expand its agent appointments over the remainder of 2023, allowing them to fine-tune their processes and gather valuable feedback to optimize their services.

Amwins and Ag Workers have a long-standing relationship, and both recognize the exciting opportunity that exists with expanding its relationship into the Oklahoma personal auto market.   

"We are delighted to partner with the team at Ag Workers Mutual Auto Insurance Company," said David Scruggs, president at Amwins Specialty Auto. "They have a tremendous level of experience and expertise that will enable us to and support us in serving the Oklahoma personal auto market."

About Amwins
Amwins is the largest independent wholesale distributor of specialty insurance products in the U.S. dedicated to serving retail insurance agents by providing property and casualty products, specialty group benefit products, and administrative services. Based in Charlotte, N.C., the company operates through more than 155 offices globally and handles premium placements in excess of $33 billion annually. For more information, visit amwins.com.

About Amwins Specialty Auto
Amwins Specialty Auto offers nonstandard and standard personal auto coverage through various insurance carriers in Texas, Florida and now Oklahoma.  Partnering with independent agents in these markets, Amwins Specialty Auto is committed to providing excellent service to our agency partners and our insureds alike.

About Agricultural Workers Mutual
Celebrating its 75th anniversary, Ag Workers Mutual Auto Insurance Company has provided private passenger automobile insurance to people in agriculture since 1948 and has been writing through independent agents in the State of Oklahoma since 2012. Throughout its history, Ag Workers has remained dedicated to providing prompt and reliable auto insurance coverage combining superior customer service with competitive premiums. The company is committed to keeping pace with an ever-changing industry while continually seeking ways to refine its product offerings and services, making them a true partner for their clients' needs.

