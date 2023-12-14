Amwins Underwriting Announces New Livestock Insurance Program

A dedicated insurance solution offering general and professional liability coverage for livestock-related facilities

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Equisure, part of the Amwins Underwriting division, today announced the launch of their new Livestock insurance program offering animal mortality, disease and transit coverage for several types of livestock-related risks, providing clients with continuous access to extensive expertise in the livestock insurance space.

With over 30 years of experience protecting animal husbandry specialty risks, Equisure is recognized as the preferred insurance provider deeply attuned to the unique needs of the animal agriculture industry, understanding the constant risks that farmers and ranch owners face in the world of livestock management.

"We understand livestock are important and valuable investments and protecting insureds against sudden loss helps keep farms and ranches running smoothly," said Diane Lesher, president at Equisure. "Our team remains focused on protecting our insured's investments, one hoofprint at a time, by providing customized livestock insurance coverage securing their herd's future as well as the future of their business."

This new program is available nationally and is written on both an admitted and non-admitted basis by carriers AM Best rated "A+" and "A-" respectively.

Eligible accounts include:

  • Dairy farms, beef feedlots
  • Cattle, sheep, llamas. and zorses
  • Poultry and swine operations
  • Zoos, aquariums, and safari parks: Giant pandas, penguins, dolphins, and exotic fish
  • Canines/working dogs
  • Grazing cattle
  • Genetic facilities; embryos and semen storage and transport
  • Livestock auction markets or packers
  • High-valued individual animals for breeding or showing
  • Transit of livestock by air, sea, or road

For more information, please visit: Equisure's Livestock Program

About Amwins
Amwins is the largest independent wholesale distributor of specialty insurance products in the U.S. dedicated to serving retail insurance agents by providing property and casualty products, specialty group benefit products, and administrative services. Based in Charlotte, N.C., the company operates through more than 155 offices globally and handles premium placements in excess of $33 billion annually. For more information, visit amwins.com.

