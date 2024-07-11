Amy and Gary Green Host Footprint of Life Gala for The Green Vision Foundation

The Green family divides their time between Aspen, London, New York City, and The Hamptons. When not engaged in charitable endeavors, they enjoy exploring the great outdoors, whether skiing on the slopes or basking in the summer sunshine.

"As a mother, I recognize the critical importance of this for the next generation. When I consider the climate crisis, worsening statistics, and reports of irreversible damage, I cannot help but think of my daughters and the world they will inherit. We cannot afford to ignore this crisis. While others discuss change, Green Vision leads the way with conservation and anti-poaching projects, along with community outreach programs that make a meaningful impact on the African and global landscapes. Conservation is essential for safeguarding ourselves, our planet, and our future."

-Amy Green

The beautiful gala, now in its second year, is a star studded, celebratory evening, focused on a shared vision: a world where environmental conservation is universal and where everyone, irrespective of their abilities, can do their part. The Green Vision Foundation in partnership with one of Africa's leading conservation intervention organizations, TUSK as well as, Richard Branson's innovative climate change coalition, Planetary Guardians.

The Footprint of Life Gala is sponsored by and is supported by a renowned committee that includes Charlie Mayhew, David Yarrow, Richard Branson, Jane Goodall, and more. "Our annual Footprint of Life Gala stands as a beacon of hope, uniting passionate individuals, and organizations to support our conservation and education endeavors," said Green. "It is an honor to stand alongside renowned conservationists and climate activists to truly make a difference for our planet."

The philanthropic causes that will benefit include an array of well-recognized global organizations. The TUSK Trust for more than three decades has produced innovative conservation action in Africa. Under the Royal Patronage of HRH Prince William, The Prince of Wales, the charity has raised over $130 million for conservation and community livelihoods programs. Planetary Guardians is a coalition comprised of 14 world leaders who are taking a united scientific approach to developing the world's first Planetary Boundary Health Check, a step towards safeguarding Earth, organized by Sir Richard Branson to illuminate resource gaps and solutions for each boundary.

Sponsors for the event include Purist Magazine, Hampton Aristocrat, GIVE Global Impact Ventures, The Queen of Versailles Coffee, Tata Harper, Patron Tequila, Mezcalum organic mezcal, Grey Goose vodka, Arthur and Sons and more.

At the gala, guests will enjoy the curated food and drink options, a live auction, and performance by three time Grammy award winner and Screen Actors Guild award recipient, Ludacris. In addition, guests can expect to enjoy musical performances from the London Electronic Orchestra. The gala also celebrates the next generation of climate activists, and welcome Xiye Bastida and Ayisha Siddiqa. Bastida is the co-founder of the Re-Earth Initiative and was recognized as a 2023 TIME100 Next winner. Siddiqa is the co-founder of Polluters Out and Fossil Free University, and serves as a Youth Advisor to the UN's Secretary-General on Climate Change.

Some of the gala's notable attendees include Audrey Freeman, Abe and Erin Lichy, Ramona Singer, Daryl Strawberry, Cristina Cuomo and more.

About The Green Vision Foundation

The Green Vision is a philanthropic foundation established by Amy and Gary Green, dedicated to uniting individuals globally to empower us to safeguard nature, expand rewilding efforts and elevate communities from the grassroots level. As custodians of our planet, our pledge is to educate our youth, protect species, prevent illegal poaching, and preserve vast wilderness expanses on both land and sea. Our mission is to protect wildlife, combat climate change, and create a sustainable future. The Green Vision is focused on raising funds through an inaugural "Footprint of Life" gala which brings together the world's leading climate change-focused organizations.

