Amy C. Grey and Matthew T. Brown Promoted to Co-Directors of Asset Management at Brookwood Financial Partners, LLC

"Amy and Matt have each made outstanding contributions during their tenures at Brookwood and the wealth of knowledge they bring to these new strategic portfolio management roles is significant," said Thomas Nicholas Trkla, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Brookwood. "They represent the new generation of leadership at the firm, and we look forward to their helping contribute to our success as we continue to grow our portfolio across the country."

In their capacity as co-directors of Asset Management - Ms. Grey as Managing Director, Western Region and Mr. Brown as Managing Director, Eastern Region - will work with all asset managers to implement each property's strategic business plan, support the asset and property managers in the development and execution of specific leasing and marketing plans for each property, manage all property management staff, establish standardized policies and procedures and best practices for Brookwood's portfolio, and review and approve the annual operating budgets for each property in the portfolio, which currently consists of 83 buildings comprised of over six million square feet in five major regions across the country.

Ms. Grey has 20 years of experience working in commercial real estate, before assuming this new role served as Senior Vice President and Asset Manager for the firm's commercial real estate holdings in the California region of the United States. There she oversaw the leasing, property management, budgeting, and financial analysis for that portfolio of properties. Previously at Brookwood she was responsible for the leasing, property management, budgeting and financial performance of the firm's portfolio of suburban office, flex and warehouse product in the New England area, consisting of 2.6 million square feet. Ms. Grey began her career with Brookwood as an Acquisitions Analyst, where she primarily underwrote and managed the due diligence process for new acquisitions.

Prior to joining Brookwood, Ms. Grey was an Associate at TA Associates Realty, a leading provider of real estate investment management services in the United States. At TA Realty, Ms. Grey was involved in securing portfolio-level financings, responding to client requests for information, and analyzing new investments for compliance with diversification and pro forma performance targets of commingled funds and separate accounts.

Ms. Grey is a cum laude graduate of the University of New Hampshire and holds a Masters in Business Administration in Finance from Suffolk University.

Mr. Brown has 14 years of experience working in commercial real estate, having previously served as the Asset Manager for Brookwood's commercial real estate in the Florida and Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania regions of the United States, where he was responsible for overseeing the leasing, property management, budgeting, and financial analysis for his portfolio of properties totaling over 1.8 million square feet.

Prior to joining Brookwood, Mr. Brown was a Vice President and Assistant Portfolio Manager for Clarion Partners, LLC, a privately-owned institutional investment advisor that manages real estate in the private equity sector. At Clarion, Mr. Brown was responsible for monitoring and analyzing the financial performance of several of the firm's separate account portfolios and he worked with asset managers to prepare annual operating budgets, business plans, capital plans, and property valuations. Previously, Mr. Brown was a Development Associate for St. Charles Town Company in Denver, Colorado, where he provided analytical and due diligence support in conjunction with the acquisition of real estate investments.

Mr. Brown received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Colorado College.

About Brookwood Financial Partners, LLC – Brookwood is an investment firm that specializes in acquiring and managing commercial real estate and real-estate related operating businesses on behalf of approximately 3,000 clients, including sovereign wealth funds, college endowments, public and private pension funds, foundations, family offices, and high net worth individuals. Since its founding in 1993, Brookwood has invested over $1.7 billion of equity to acquire a portfolio of 200 commercial real estate properties, seven operating companies, and 451 gas stations and convenience stores. Its $4.2 billion historical portfolio has spanned multiple asset classes, geographical markets, and industries across the United States.

