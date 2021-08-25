Amy Cameron Named CUNA Mutual Group's New Chief Investment Officer

Cameron will oversee $30 billion assets under management through the company's investment portfolio and MEMBERS Capital Advisors, the registered investment advisor affiliate of CUNA Mutual Group, to deliver long-term financial strength.

"Our responsibility as a mutual company and a long-term investor is to deliver financial strength and peace of mind to the many credit unions and members we serve," said Cameron. "I'm grateful for the support I've had from Dave Brown and so many leaders at CUNA Mutual Group over the past ten years, and I'm looking forward to helping our company continue to support our customers and grow for many years to come."

In addition to serving as managing director for investments at CUNA Mutual Group for the past decade, Cameron has held positions at Allianz of America, GE Asset Management and Metropolitan Life Insurance Company. She holds a master's degree in business administration from the University of Connecticut and a bachelor's degree in economics from the Villanova School of Business. Cameron is a CFA charterholder.

The company has also named Anne Finucane as deputy chief investment officer, a new role to support the company's growing portfolio. Finucane will support day-to-day management of the company's investment efforts and will also begin her role September 13.

"Anne brings a strong track record as a results-oriented leader investment leader," Trunzo said. "Her broad based strategic and tactical acumen will be critical in moving this work forward."

Finucane currently serves as senior managing director and head of public asset classes at CUNA Mutual Group. Finucane graduated from the University of Chicago – Booth School of Business, with a master's degree in accounting and finance. She also holds a bachelor's degree in economics from New York University. Prior to joining CUNA Mutual Group in 2016, Finucane held positions at Genworth Financial, Allianz of America, Citigroup and Schroders.

Brown will retire after six years at CUNA Mutual Group, and will continue in an advisory role through his retirement in January.

"We are grateful for many contributions that Dave has made to grow our business and allow us to invest in customer experience. Our company is stronger because of his time here," Trunzo said.

