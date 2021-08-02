Amy Candido Joins Wilson Sonsini's Trial and Intellectual Property Litigation Practices

With more than 20 years of experience, Candido is a trial lawyer who focuses on high-stakes, complex patent, trade secret, and other IP litigation. She has successfully tried numerous jury trials to verdict and several bench trials before the U.S. International Trade Commission. Candido's trial victories include The National Law Journal 's Top Verdict of 2014 and three complete defense verdicts in the Eastern District of Texas.

"Amy is an outstanding lawyer with an impressive track record in high-profile IP trials, as well as a trusted advisor to technology companies of all sizes involved in challenging legal and business disputes," said Doug Clark, managing partner at Wilson Sonsini. "Our firm's innovative clients increasingly need highly experienced trial lawyers like Amy, who not only have the ability to understand their technology, but also the skill and fortitude to represent them at the highest level in court. Amy is a terrific addition to our team and will be of great value to our clients."

Candido has represented clients including market leaders and innovative disruptors that do business in a wide range of industries, including the mobility, internet, mobile, computer hardware and software, semiconductor, aerospace, and life sciences sectors. She regularly speaks at conferences and publishes on a wide range of IP topics, including trade secrets, damages, and the intersection of IP and antitrust law. In addition to IP disputes, Candido has litigated antitrust, securities, employment, and complex commercial matters.

"I am excited to join Wilson Sonsini—a firm with a stellar reputation, deep ties to an impressive roster of technology-driven clients, and a record of success taking on challenging, cutting-edge disputes," said Candido. "I look forward to helping grow Wilson Sonsini's thriving trial and IP litigation practices."

Prior to joining Wilson Sonsini, Candido was a partner at Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP, in San Francisco. She has been recognized by Law360 as an "Intellectual Property Rising Star" and by the Daily Journal as one of the "Top 100 Women Litigators in California."

Before joining Quinn Emanuel, Candido began her legal career at Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP in New York. She earned her J.D., with honors, from the University of Chicago Law School in 1997, and a B.A., cum laude, from Dartmouth College in 1994. She is admitted to practice in California and New York.

About Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati

For more than 60 years, Wilson Sonsini's services and legal disciplines have focused on serving the principal challenges faced by the management and boards of directors of business enterprises. The firm is nationally recognized as a leading provider to growing and established clients seeking legal counsel to complete sophisticated corporate and technology transactions; manage governance and enterprise-scale matters; assist with intellectual property development, protection, and IP-driven transactions; represent them in contested disputes; and/or advise them on antitrust or other regulatory matters. With deep roots in Silicon Valley, Wilson Sonsini has offices in Austin; Beijing; Boston; Brussels; Hong Kong; London; Los Angeles; New York; Palo Alto; San Diego; San Francisco; Seattle; Shanghai; Washington, D.C.; and Wilmington, DE. For more information, please visit www.wsgr.com.

