Amy Falbaum & Associates Celebrates 10th Anniversary; Launches Several New Services

NEW YORK, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amy Falbaum & Associates (AF&A) will be celebrating its 10th anniversary by announcing a menu of new services.

In addition to executive-level recruiting, AF&A will now offer in-house recruiting, short-term staffing, and career fair guidance to assist companies as they reopen as well as interview and job search coaching for candidates.

AF&A Team

AF&A grew its reputation as a hospitality headhunter for fine dining restaurants in Manhattan and has expanded its reach into talent acquisition for several different industries in New York City and across the United States, including consumer packaged goods (CPG), quick-service, cannabis, and technology, making placements such as director of operations, director of human resources, vice president of sales and marketing, general manager, chief financial officer, and chief operations officer.

Amy Falbaum & Associates uses a unique and thoughtful process to find the most innovative and entrepreneurial talent. AF&A has a proven track record of placing senior-level talent such as executive chef, corporate chef, pastry chef, and director of food and beverage positions with private country clubs, luxury boutique hotels, and high-end wellness centers.

AF&A and its team of recruiters bring decades of diverse and hard-earned hospitality experience, enabling them to understand the unique requirements for important roles in established and growing companies.

