Amy Falbaum & Associates, Major New York Hospitality Recruiting Firm, Marks 15th Anniversary

NEW YORK, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amy Falbaum and Associates (AF&A), a major New York hospitality recruiting firm, is commemorating its 15th anniversary and announces plans to continue to expand its services in the U.S. and related industries.

"Since its founding 15 years ago, AF&A has helped businesses build their teams and achieve their goals through strategic placement, innovative solutions, and a commitment to client success," said Amy Falbaum, founder, and president of AF&A.

Amy Falbaum & Associates

"With a team of experienced recruiters from the hospitality industry and a proven track record of delivering results, we have earned a reputation for excellence and professionalism in the recruiting industry," said Falbaum. "By leveraging our expertise and industry knowledge, AF&A supports businesses as they navigate challenges, build teams, and grow."

Key highlights of AF&A's services include:

Nationwide Search: Based in New York City, AF&A works across in the United States with placements in primary, secondary and tertiary markets, including markets such as but not limited to New York, Miami, Chicago, Los Angeles, Detroit, Austin, Houston, Charleston, and Nashville.

AF&A connects with local talent and relocatable candidates from the U.S. and around the world. Key placements include director of operations, director of human resources, director of branding, director of hospitality, vice president of sales and marketing, general manager, chief financial officer, and chief operations officer. AF&A uses a strategic process to find the most innovative and entrepreneurial talent in today's market.

Hospitality: AF&A grew its reputation as the premier hospitality recruitment firm for fine dining restaurants in Manhattan and has extended its reach into talent acquisition across the restaurant, food & beverage, and hotel industries in the United States.

AF&A has a proven track record of placing senior-level talent such as executive chef, corporate chef, chef de cuisine, pastry chef, and director of food and beverage positions within private country clubs, luxury lifestyle boutique hotels, inns, resorts, Michelin level restaurants, fast casual, quick service restaurants (QSRs), non-profits, wedding venues, wineries, and high-end wellness centers.

"As we celebrate our 15th anniversary, we are thrilled to continue offering our recruiting services across the United States in hospitality and adjacent industries," said Falbaum. "We are committed to delivering value-driven recruitment solutions that empower businesses to build successful teams in today's competitive business environment. We look forward to leveraging our expertise to support clients across industries and helping them achieve their strategic objectives."

"AF&A remains dedicated to delivering exceptional value and results to clients in hospitality and across all industries," said Falbaum. "Our company's commitment to excellence, integrity, and client satisfaction continues to drive our success and positions AF&A as a trusted partner for businesses seeking recruitment and talent acquisition solutions."

For more information about Amy Falbaum and Associates, please visit www.amyfalbaum.com or contact the company at (917) 573-3061 or [email protected].

