Amy Fathers Joins Infinite Global as Vice President in New York

"Amy's deep-rooted experience leading strategic communications programs for top corporate clients makes her a natural addition to grow our professional services business and accomplish our strategic goal of expanding into the financial services industry," said Jamie Diaferia , CEO of Infinite Global. "We are thrilled to have someone of her caliber join our award-winning team."

Amy previously served as Senior Vice President at Prosek Partners for more than 10 years, where she was instrumental in building the Professional Services Practice with 10 clients and over $2 million in business under her management. She has worked extensively with CEOs, board members and senior-level executives across a range of areas, including business education, executive recruiting, consulting, financial services and legal.

"Infinite Global has an outstanding reputation for delivering unmatched PR and crisis communications services for some of the world's leading law firms and professional services organizations," Amy said. "I am excited to join Infinite Global's talented team of professionals as the firm embarks on its next phase of growth."

Amy developed a deep understanding of the global media landscape when she lived in Bangalore, India for two years. While there, she worked closely with clients in Asia, the Middle East and Europe to expand their international media capabilities.

Amy received her BA in psychology from Lafayette College. She is also the author of a children's picture book, The Squirmy Wormy, which was published by Archway Publishing in 2018.

About Infinite Global

Infinite Global is an award-winning public relations, branding and content services firm. Led by seasoned media professionals and top creative directors, it helps professional services firms and other complex businesses demonstrate their expertise to sophisticated audiences. The firm provides communication and creative services including media relations, crisis communications, research, video, design, brand development, media training and a full range of content services. It has offices in New York, San Francisco, Chicago and London. For more information, visit http://infiniteglobal.com.

SOURCE Infinite Global

Related Links

http://infiniteglobal.com

