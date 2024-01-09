Amy Helenbrook Joins Stax's Value Creation Practice as Managing Director

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stax, a global strategy consulting firm specializing in commercial due diligence, value creation, and exit planning for private equity firms, PE-backed companies, hedge funds, and investment banks, has announced the appointment of Amy Helenbrook to the role of Managing Director in the Value Creation practice based in Chicago. Bringing over two decades of expertise in driving intelligent B2B revenue growth for global corporations, Helenbrook joins Stax from Shopify Logistics, where she led Pricing and Go-to-Market Strategy. Prior, Helenbrook accumulated over 15 years of management consulting experience, holding senior positions at both Insight2Profit and the Boston Consulting Group.

Amy Helenbrook, Stax Managing Director, Value Creation
"We are thrilled to welcome Amy to our senior leadership team, which has experienced significant growth, more than doubling in size over the past 12 months," stated Paul Edwards, Stax Global Practice Leader. "At Stax, our unwavering focus remains on top-line value creation for our private equity clients and their operating companies, and Amy's extensive expertise in pricing, product strategy, and go-to-market aligns with the needs of our clients, complementing the distinctive products Stax brings to the market. Additionally, our analytics practice, consisting of over 20 professionals, will serve as another lever supporting Amy's efforts, enhancing the Value Creation practice, and enabling Stax to deliver optimal results for our clients."

"Amy's cross-sector expertise, garnered from working with Fortune 500 and mid-market companies, as a pricing expert with Shopify and a thought leader with Insight2Profit and BCG, seamlessly integrates with Stax's client base, strategic vision, and commitment to data-driven insights," said Vince Zosa, Stax Managing Director. "In the current macro environment characterized by higher interest rates and slower growth, the heightened importance of value creation, particularly in driving EBITDA performance over extended hold periods, has become a top priority for management teams and sponsors. Amy, with her unique value creation background, strengthens Stax's ability to address the growing client demand to deliver fast, actionable results; and Stax's work in commercial excellence, go-to-market strategies, and pricing further aid in swiftly enhancing the performance for portfolio companies."

"I am excited to join Stax, recognizing tremendous opportunity for the firm's continued growth and expansion of its product offerings in the private equity investment ecosystem. I am particularly eager to contribute to the development and expansion of our value creation initiatives," said Amy Helenbrook. "Drawing on my expertise in pricing, I have successfully developed innovative strategies and executed pricing changes, enabling clients to go-to-market in new and improved ways. Ultimately, delivering enhanced enterprise value — something the current market demands."

About Stax LLC 

Stax LLC is a global management consulting firm serving corporate and private equity clients across a broad range of industries including software/technology, healthcare, business services, industrial, consumer/retail, and education. The firm partners with clients to provide data-driven, actionable insights designed to drive growth, enhance profits, increase value, and make better investment decisions. Please visit www.stax.com and follow Stax on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and Threads.

SOURCE Stax LLC

