Amy Jordan to Celebrate the 10th Anniversary of her "Victory Dance Project" with Commemorative Event in West Palm Beach

Presented by HSS Florida, Celebrity Host Joy Cashmere will Serve as Master of Ceremonies and Talk Show Personality Tamron Hall to Receive the Women of Valor Award via recorded video acceptance.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amy Jordan, the Founder and Artistic Director of The Victory Dance Project, is excited to commemorate the professional dance company's 10th anniversary on June 22nd, 2024 at 3:00PM. Tickets are available to purchase at Kravis.org.

Amy Jordan

The event is a unique performance at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts Rinker Playhouse. The celebration includes local dancers from The Demetrius Klein Dance and Art Stage. The Victory Dance Project, with a cast of South Florida dancers that will present signature works. Additional guest artists include PACE Dance NYC. We invite the South Florida community to join the movement of hope and possibility.

"We are all living in a continued state of global trauma," said Amy Jordan, Award-winning author, speaker, coach, and choreographer. "This mission is about the power of movement to overcome any adversity."

Jay Cashmere will be serving as the master of ceremonies for our event. He has been recognized with four Emmy Awards from the Suncoast Chapter.

"I'm honored to be able to work with Amy Jordan and the Victory Dance Project," said Celebrity Host Jay Cashmere.

The anniversary gala includes 'Woman of Valor' award. Previous recipients include Broadway star and Presidential Medal of Freedom laureate Chita Rivera. Ms. Rivera passed away on January 30, 2024. The Victory Dance Project is dedicated to carrying on her legacy. The recipient of this year's "Women of Valor" award is Tamron Hall, who will accept the award via recorded video acceptance.

About The Victory Dance Project

The Victory Dance Project, founded on May 31, 2014, is a professional dance company on a mission to 'Make the Impossible Possible with the Power of Movement.'

About Amy Jordan

Ms. Jordan, a West Palm Beach native, and former dancer was crushed by a bus in 2009. She has been rebuilt after near death and amputation of her right leg. Amy is now on a life journey to inspire the world to create "Victory in the Moment," and always "Dance Because You Can."

Amy is also the subject of the acclaimed documentary feature film 'Amy's Victory Dance,' available on Amazon Prime and most major platforms. The film is directed by two-time Emmy nominee and celebrity choreographer Brian Thomas.

For information on Amy's book Dance Because You Can' 5 Steps to Transform Trauma to Triumph, the movie, and extensive media including The Tamron Hall Show.

