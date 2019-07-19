TROY, Mich., July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Amy K. Mittelstaedt is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Lifetime Achiever in the field of Medicine for her outstanding contributions as a Physical Therapist/Manager at Neil King Physical Therapy.

Neil King Physical Therapy offers specialized hands-on physical therapy treatment to their patients at 9 different locations in the Southeast Michigan region. The practice also offers treatments such as Rolfing, CranioSacral Therapy, Vestibular treatment, LSVT Big for Parkinson's disease, OMPT, pediatric and more. Neil King Physical Therapy's dedicated staff aids their patients to help restore physical function in a welcoming and comfortable environment.



Amy Mittelstaedt has over 25 years of experience in her field as a physical therapist, and has been serving as a physical therapist/manager at Neil King Physical Therapy for the last two years. Amy Mittelstaedt does not shy away from taking on difficult and challenging cases. She has vast experience in helping individuals overcome back pain, neck pain, joint pain/sports injuries (before and after surgery), headaches, pediatric issues, Parkinson's Disease, vestibular/vertigo, pelvic floor/incontinence (men and women) and the specialized needs of our first responders (police, fire, EMT's and military members). She will create a specialized treatment plan to address each individual's unique needs.

Throughout her education and training, Amy Mittelstaedt earned her Bachelor of Science degree in health sciences and her Master's degree in physical therapy from Oakland University. She is also certified as a licensed physical therapist in the state of Michigan.



To further her professional development, she is affiliated with St. Michael's Church Health Ministry, and she supports walks and community efforts for Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's, and breast cancer.



When Amy Mittlestaedt isn't working, she enjoys biking and horseback riding.



Amy Mittelstaedt would like to dedicate her recognition to her classmate and owner of the facility, Neil King and to her parents who without their support, guidance, and example she would not have received this honor.

For more information please visit www.neilkingpt.com.

