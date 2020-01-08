Amy Marlyse Plato Joins Motiva As Executive Vice President, General Counsel, Secretary, And Business Compliance Officer

"I am thrilled to welcome Amy to Motiva's leadership team," said Brian Coffman, President and CEO. "Amy's breadth and depth of industry experience strengthens our team. We look forward to her contributions as we strive to be the safest and most profitable downstream business in the Americas."

Plato comes to Motiva after spending seven years as senior counsel at Aramco Services Company (ASC), At ASC, she served as the primary corporate counsel for Saudi Refining, Inc. (SRI) and led the dissolution of the joint venture between SRI and Shell, making Motiva a wholly owned subsidiary of Aramco in May 2017. Prior to joining ASC, Plato was a partner at Zabel Freeman, a litigation boutique in Houston, and with Mayer Brown, an international law firm. While in private practice, Plato's focus was on commercial litigation, including oil and gas disputes, commercial fraud, bank fraud, bankruptcy fraud, securities fraud and RICO.

Plato maintains an AV Preeminent® rating from Martindale Hubbell and was previously selected as a "Texas Rising Star" in general litigation by Texas Monthly magazine and one of "Houston's Top Lawyers" by H Magazine.

Plato received her B.A. from Dartmouth College and her J.D. from the University of Texas School of Law.

About Motiva

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Motiva refines, distributes and markets petroleum products throughout the United States. Motiva owns and operates North America's largest refinery in Port Arthur, Texas with a crude capacity of more than 630,000 barrels a day. The company also operates the country's largest lubricant plant as well as the adjacent chemical plant, Port Arthur Chemicals. Under exclusive, long-term brand licenses with Shell and Phillips 66 (for the 76® brand), Motiva's marketing operations support more than 5,000 retail gasoline stations. Motiva is wholly-owned by Saudi Aramco. For more information, visit www.motiva.com.

