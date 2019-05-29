Amy Mayer Joins Opulenza Designs as National Director of Sales Development

GREYBULL, Wyo., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Opulenza Designs is pleased to announce the appointment of Amy Mayer as their national Director of Sales Development for the up-and-coming jewelry company. Mayer has been a part of nine different direct sales companies, building a team of 388 people in less than two years. Now she will use her skills in recruiting others to assist Opulenza Designs in their growth strategy for the future.

"One of the best things about having a direct sales career is the ability to earn a full-time income on a part-time basis," Mayer said. "I am excited to join Opulenza and to share my knowledge with their group of sales representatives to help them build their teams."

According to Julie Seals, co-owner of the company, Mayer brings high energy and unique qualities to the position. "One thing we love about Amy is her exuberance and her ability to connect with people on a personal level very quickly," she said. "We can't wait for our sales force to learn from her years of building quality teams."

In addition to her position at Opulenza Designs, Mayer is also the creator of a character named Miss Shirley. Her program for children, "Miss Shirley Sees Greatness in You" uses music, literacy and some goofiness to teach children the use of character skills. She is also the co-author of a children's book, Bad Luck Bradford Meets Miss Shirley, two screenplays and one sitcom pilot.

Opulenza Designs is a direct sales company that was formed in 2016 by partners Susan Ball, Sue Kupka, Jody Lafko and Julie Seals. The women were brought together by their shared experiences as representatives of a sterling silver jewelry company that closed its doors. Opulenza Designs specializes in high-quality, handcrafted .925 sterling silver jewelry, freshwater pearls, semi-precious stones and leather and features artisans from around the globe. For more information, visit their website at www.opulenzadesigns.com.

