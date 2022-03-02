Amy Molyneux Hired as Sr. Director Engineering Operations & Product at Cardata

AMHERST, N.Y., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardata today announced that Amy Molyneux has been hired as Senior Director, Engineering Operations and Product Management. In this position, Amy will be responsible for defining and executing our product vision by partnering with our Product and Engineering teams to set strategy and direction.

Amy is an entrepreneur, inventor, and the technical co-founder of Meta, an artificial intelligence company that is transforming how scientific knowledge is experienced. In 2017 Meta was acquired by the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative.

Meta was recognized as one of the Top 10 Innovations of 2014 by The Scientist Magazine. Meta's acquisition by the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative was covered in more than 160 news and magazine outlets.

Prior to co-founding Meta, Amy founded Painted Face, a technology company that built a platform to organize online tutorials, articles, and product recommendations for people looking to learn techniques in the makeup and special effects community. Amy is a speaker on technology and entrepreneurship and was named #19 on Fast Company Magazine's 100 Most Creative People in Business in 2017.

"We are beyond thrilled and grateful that Amy has accepted a leadership position at Cardata," says Sheret Ross, Co-CEO. "Given the growth trajectory of the company, Amy's skillset will be invaluable on the next phase of our journey to build a best-in-class, customer-first organization and product."

Amy's enlistment follows major Cardata successes. Just this month, Cardata received a G2 Software Award for Accounting and Finance Products, in a dense and competitive landscape with products from giants like PayPal, SAP Concur, Square, and QuickBooks.

"The environment that Mike and Sheret are building at Cardata is truly special. As Co-CEOs, they intrinsically understand the value of investing in finding and developing great talent. They're building a workplace that people are genuinely excited to work at, from the ground up," says Amy Molyneux. "I am extremely excited to be joining forces to help drive the next phase of growth through our Product and Engineering teams."

About Cardata:

Companies with employees on the road choose Cardata. We empower employers to reimburse mileage by offering outsourced administration, mobile mileage capture applications, and a full suite of reimbursement tools to simplify the administrative and financial burdens of vehicle operations.

