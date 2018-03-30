OAK HARBOR, Wash., March 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Amy P. Snyder, MRP is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Platinum Lifetime Member in the field of Real Estate in recognition of her role as Broker at Keller Williams Whidbey.

Keller Williams Whidbey is a real estate firm that has serviced the Oak Harbor region for years. Reshaping the global real estate industry, the company, "operates on the premise that if the company focuses all its resources on building its agents' businesses, the agents in turn will build the company beyond all expectations." The company prides themselves on the idea that, "real estate is a local business driven by individual associates and their presence within their communities." Dedicated to meeting the needs of their clients, the associates at Whidbey are specialized in helping buyers with their real estate needs. The brokers at Keller Williams "are deeply about each other and are committed to having a positive impact on their clients and their communities." With record breaking numbers and profitability, the company is a frontrunner in the real estate industry. Investing into their brokers, Keller Williams ensures that their brokers receive the latest educational trainings and seminars in an effort to get the job done.

Amassing four years of experience in her role as a Real Estate Broker, Snyder specializes in Buying and Selling, Military Homes, Luxury Homes, Single Family Homes, Vacant Land, Military Relocation, Commercial Properties, Farms and Ranches

Certified in 2013 with her real estate license, currently, Snyder is pursuing her Bachelor's degree and hopes to graduate in 2019.

To further her professional development, Snyder is an affiliate of several organizations including the National Association of Realtors, North Puget Sound Association of Realtors, National Association of Professional Women and the Local PTA.

When she is not working, Snyder enjoys competitive woman's softball.

Snyder dedicates this recognition in loving memory of Alene Potter, and her husband Ivan Snyder.

For more information, please visit http://www.kw.com

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amy-p-snyder-mrp-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-300622208.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

