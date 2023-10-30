Amy Schumer, Debra Messing, Julianna Margulies, Michael Douglas, Billy Crystal, Mayim Bialik, Chelsea Handler, Zooey Deschanel, Mandy Moore, Join #ReleaseTheHostagesNow Campaign: A Call To Action

News provided by

Creative Community for Peace

30 Oct, 2023, 15:11 ET

Celebrities and influencers around the globe are taking to social media in a coordinated action to demand the immediate release of the now 239+ hostages currently held by Hamas

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, a coalition of celebrities launched a campaign to highlight the now 239+ innocent civilians currently held hostage by Hamas terrorists in Gaza. The campaign, #ReleaseTheHostagesNow, was organized in part by Creative Community For Peace (CCFP), an entertainment industry non-profit organization; Nina Tassler (television executive and former Chairwoman of CBS Entertainment); and Emilio Schenker (CEO, Sipur Studios), in full cooperation with the official Hostages and Missing Families Forum.

Continue Reading

The viral campaign, which has already gained significant attention, hopes to leverage entertainment leaders' social media audiences to galvanize international support for the hostages and their families, and ultimately to expedite their release from captivity.

This campaign serves as a stark reminder of the terrorist attack suffered by Israel, emphasizing the urgent need for countries like Qatar and Turkey to press Hamas to release the hostages.

Entertainment leaders Amy Schumer, Debra Messing, Julianna Margulies, Michael Douglas, Billy Crystal, Mayim Bialik, Mandy Moore, Chelsea Handler, Sharon Osbourne, Tracy-Ann Oberman, Zooey Deschanel, Elizabeth Banks, Jerry O'Connell, Joshua Malina, Alyssa Milano, Chuck Norris, Phil Rosenthal, Dr. Phil, Dean Cain, Kristin Chenoweth, Josh Peck, Juliette Lewis, Howie Mandel, Marg Helgenberger, Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham, Constance Zimmer, and many others are among the hundreds of people using their platforms to amplify the voices of those who have been silenced. Calling upon people around the world to advocate for those who cannot share their own stories. Together, we must relentlessly fight for the freedom of these innocent civilians and demonstrate our solidarity in the face of such injustices.

Mayim Bialik shared, "This urgent campaign underscores the need for the international community to put pressure on the states that have influence with Hamas to free these individuals from captivity. It is vital that the world does not forget the faces of these innocent victims – they are the reason Israel continues to fight this war on terror and they are the reason the world must take a stand against this hatred and say NO MORE." 

Julianna Margulies added, "With every passing hour, the health and safety of each hostage becomes more tenuous. We hope this campaign brings their stories to life, offers the families solace knowing they aren't alone, and moves us one step closer to their safe release. With each share, like, and comment of support, the world unites against terrorism and in support of peace."

The now 239+ kidnapped hostages represent the human toll of terrorism, and each participating celebrity and influencer is sharing a different image of an innocent person demanding their immediate release. Tragically, the official number of hostages continues to rise. Yet, due to the safety concerns for the hostages still in captivity, and the fluid situation, only the names and faces of the known victims are being shared.

CCFP Executive Director, Ari Ingel stated, "We must use every tool at our disposal to support these innocent victims of terror. These now 239+ hostages are from 25 different countries and range from toddlers who are just a few months old to Holocaust survivors in their late 80's. Shamefully, posters of the kidnapped around the world have been torn down in antisemitic hatred. These are posters no one can tear down."

The campaign calls on the world to stand against terrorism and to express unwavering support for the immediate release of these hostages.

For more information and to see all now 239+ hostage posts please visit: @kidnappedfromisrael or https://www.instagram.com/kidnappedfromisrael/

For updates on this campaign, and for others to sign on, please visit: http://ccfpeace.org/?Hostages

ABOUT THE CREATIVE COMMUNITY FOR PEACE: Creative Community for Peace (CCFP) is a non-profit entertainment industry organization comprised of prominent members of the entertainment community who have come together to promote the arts as a bridge to peace, to counter antisemitism within the entertainment industry, and to galvanize support against the cultural boycott of Israel. We understand the power that music, sports, film, and television has in bringing people together of all backgrounds and believe that the arts are crucial to help bridge cultural divides. We also believe in artists and their ability to affect lives and effect positive change around the world. To learn more, please visit: https://www.creativecommunityforpeace.com/

SOURCE Creative Community for Peace

