Amy Steffey at LifeGaines Medical and Aesthetics Offers Rejuvenating Procedures and Body Contouring to Boca Raton Residents

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At LifeGaines Medical and Aesthetics, Licensed Nurse Practitioner Amy Steffey works to create a treatment plan that helps her patients feel better about themselves and where they are in life. Her office in Boca Raton is equipped to perform the latest in aesthetic treatments. Amy Steffey is trained to treat patients using a variety of different rejuvenating procedures. She aids patients in their quest for self-love by recommending safe and effective body contouring. She offers therapies that improve joint and hormonal health.

Amy utilizes innovative technology to offer body contouring, medical weight loss and other therapies for age management. Call for a consultation at her Boca Raton office.

Amy Steffey and all of the staff at LifeGaines Medical and Aesthetics understand that health and well-being aren't just about how a person exercises and what they eat. They believe that a major component of well-being is how a person feels about themselves and the way they look. Over time, gravity and the wear and tear of living begin to take over more than just a person's mind. After a while, their skin, their joints and sometimes even their sex drive can suffer. Since these types of issues are common, Steffey knows what types of treatments typically work well to make the effects of getting older less noticeable.

For many patients, plastic surgery is not a good option because they do not feel ready to do those procedures, and they don't want side effects. There are alternative treatments that can be done to decrease the visible signs of aging. During a consultation with Amy Steffey, patients can expect to learn about alternative solutions to their problems.

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 13, 2019

Once their treatment plan is in place, Steffey works with her patients until the perfection they are looking for is achieved.

Patients can choose between monitored medical weight loss and body contouring to change how their body looks. Both treatments are non-invasive, and body contouring isn't as scary as it sounds. Heat and lasers are used to target fat cells and make them smaller or non-existent. Body contouring is safe and easy if completed by a trained professional, like Amy Steffey. She will work with her patients to help them weigh all of their options. Patients receive a series of therapies for age management, which can improve their self-esteem and help them feel refreshed.

Learn more about feeling good inside and out. Schedule a meeting with Amy Steffey or contact her Boca Raton office at 561-931-2430.

