Amy Swanson Promoted To WCP Solutions Chief Operating Officer

KENT, Wash., Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WCP Solutions announces the Oct. 1 promotion of Amy Swanson to Chief Operating Officer (COO). Since her start with the company in 1999, Swanson's knowledge and insight has had a positive impact on the company's success.

Amy Swanson at WCP Warehouse in Kent, WA - Photo by: Daniel Berman

After graduating from Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma, Swanson started her accounting career at Weyerhaeuser Company and now has 21 years of experience in the paper and packaging industry. Swanson began her career at WCP as Controller in 1999. Just four years into working for the company, Swanson was promoted to VP of Finance. This was followed by her promotion to Chief Financial Officer (CFO) in January of 2014.

WCP's CEO, Tom Groves says, "We are fortunate to have a very exceptional person to oversee this critical area in our company. Amy will now add to her duties as CFO, the responsibility of overseeing the company's operating decisions. She will be responsible for making the day to day decisions as they relate to operational costs and issues." He continues that this is a "much deserved promotion" and is looking forward to what Amy will bring to the table in her new position within WCP.

"I am incredibly proud of the work Amy has done for WCP over the years and thrilled with her promotion," says Teresa Russell, 3rd generation owner and board chairperson. "A key to Amy's success, beyond her grasp of finances and operations, is her fit within and leadership of our culture in which individual and team contributions are highly valued as we provide exceptional sales and service to customers." Amy Swanson, alongside other members of the executive team, will lead WCP Solutions as they continue to dominate the paper and packaging industry in the Pacific Northwest, Alaska, and Northern California.

About WCP Solutions

West Coast Paper Company, dba WCP Solutions, is a wholesale provider of paper, envelopes, packaging supplies and equipment, facility supplies and equipment, and food service disposables. WCP Solutions is dedicated to providing exceptional customer service to customers in Washington, Oregon, Northern California, Idaho, Montana, and Alaska. The company is a privately owned, third-generation business founded in 1930.

For more information, visit https://www.wcpsolutions.com

