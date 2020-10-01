Amy Winehouse 2 NEW BOXSETS '12x7: The Singles Collection' And 'THE COLLECTION'

Single 1

A: Stronger Than Me

B: What It Is

Single 2

A: Take The Box

B: Round Midnight

Single 3

A: In My Bed

A: You Sent Me Flying

Single 4

A: Pumps

A: Help Yourself

Single 5

A: Rehab

B: Do Me Good

Single 6

A: You Know I'm No Good

B: Monkey Man

Single 7

A: Back To Black

B: Valerie (Jo Whiley Live Lounge)

Single 8

A: Tears Dry on Their Own

B: You're Wondering Now

Single 9

A: Love Is A Losing Game

B: Love is a Losing Game (Kardinal Beats Remix)

Single 10

A: Body and Soul (Tony Bennett and Amy Winehouse)

B: A Song For You

Single 11

A: Our Day Will Come

B: Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow

Single 12

A: I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus

Amy Winehouse - The Collection

On December 4, The Collection, a 5CD collection featuring the albums Frank, Back To Black and Lioness: Hidden Treasures, will be released via Island/UMe. Frank was Amy's debut album, originally released on October 20, 2003, and features the hit single "Stronger Than Me" for which Amy won an Ivor Novello Award in 2004. Back To Black, widely regarded as a masterpiece by fans can citics alike, was originally released on October 27, 2006, and has sold over 16 million copies worldwide to date. It features the singles "Rehab," "You Know I'm No Good," "Back To Black," "Tears Dry On Their Own" and "Love Is A Losing Game." Lioness: Hidden Treasures is a posthumous compilation album, first released on December 2, 2011, and notably features the Grammy® Award- winning duet "Body and Soul" with Tony Bennett.

In addition to these three albums, the set contains Live In London, a concert recorded at the Shepherd's Bush Empire, London in 2007 and a collection of remixes from Frank and Back To Black, such as a Hot Chip remix of "Rehab," and a Kardinal Beats remix of "Love Is A Losing Game." These two discs appear on CD for the first time as part of this set. Preorder The Collection here: https://amywinehouse.lnk.to/TheCollectionPR.

Track Listing

Disc 1 – Frank

Intro / Stronger Than Me You Sent Me Flying / Cherry Know You Now Fuck Me Pumps I Heard Love Is Blind Moody's Mood For Love (Teo Licks) (There Is) No Greater Love In My Bed Take The Box October Song What Is It About Men Help Yourself Amy Amy Amy (Outro)

Disc 2 – Back To Black

Rehab You Know I'm No Good Me & Mr Jones Just Friends Back To Black Love Is A Losing Game Tears Dry On Their Own Wake Up Alone Some Unholy War He Can Only Hold Her Addicted

Disc 3 – Lioness: Hidden Treasures

Our Day Will Come Between The Cheats Tears Dry (Original Version) Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow? Like Smoke Valerie ('68 Version) The Girl From Ipanema Half Time Wake Up Alone (Original Recording) Best Friends, Right? Body And Soul A Song For You

Disc 4 – Live In London (Live from Shepherd's Bush Empire, 2007)

Intro / Addicted Just Friends Cherry Back To Black Wake Up Alone Tears Dry On Their Own He Can Only Hold Her / Doo Wop (That Thing) Fuck Me Pumps Some Unholy War Love Is A Losing Game Valerie Hey Little Rich Girl (Feat. Zalon & Ade) Rehab You Know I'm No Good Me & Mr Jones Monkey Man

Disc 5 - Remixes

Stronger Than Me (Harmonic 33 Remix) Take The Box (Seijis Buggin' Mix) Fuck Me Pumps (MJ Cole Remix) In My Bed (CJ Mix) Rehab (Hot Chip Remix) Back To Black (Mushtaq Vocal Remix) You Know I'm No Good (Ghostface UK Version) Tears Dry on Their Own (Al Usher Remix) Love Is A Losing Game (Kardinal Beats Remix) Rehab (Remix Featuring Jay-Z) You Know I'm No Good (Skeewiff Mix) Tears Dry on Their Own ( Alix Alvarez Sole Channel Mix ) Fuck Me Pumps (Mylo Remix) Back To Black (The Rumple Strips Remix) Love Is A Losing Game (Truth & Soul Remix)

SOURCE UMe/Island