Amy Winehouse 2 NEW BOXSETS '12x7: The Singles Collection' And 'THE COLLECTION'
Oct 01, 2020, 09:00 ET
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A 7" singles box set comprising all of Amy Winehouse's memorable singles from the Frank, Back To Black and Lioness: Hidden Treasures albums, will be released on November 20. Featured tracks include "Stronger Than Me," "Rehab" and "Love Is A Losing Game," all of which won the Ivor Novello Award for Amy in 2004, 2007 and 2008. The set also includes the Grammy® Award-winning "Body and Soul," a duet with the legendary Tony Bennett. The singles will be housed in individual picture sleeves and pressed on black vinyl. The deluxe box also features a 20-page lyrics booklet and a set of art cards. Preorder 12x7: The Singles Collection here: https://amywinehouse.lnk.to/12x7PR.
Full track listing is as follows:
Single 1
A: Stronger Than Me
B: What It Is
Single 2
A: Take The Box
B: Round Midnight
Single 3
A: In My Bed
A: You Sent Me Flying
Single 4
A: Pumps
A: Help Yourself
Single 5
A: Rehab
B: Do Me Good
Single 6
A: You Know I'm No Good
B: Monkey Man
Single 7
A: Back To Black
B: Valerie (Jo Whiley Live Lounge)
Single 8
A: Tears Dry on Their Own
B: You're Wondering Now
Single 9
A: Love Is A Losing Game
B: Love is a Losing Game (Kardinal Beats Remix)
Single 10
A: Body and Soul (Tony Bennett and Amy Winehouse)
B: A Song For You
Single 11
A: Our Day Will Come
B: Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow
Single 12
A: I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus
Amy Winehouse - The Collection
On December 4, The Collection, a 5CD collection featuring the albums Frank, Back To Black and Lioness: Hidden Treasures, will be released via Island/UMe. Frank was Amy's debut album, originally released on October 20, 2003, and features the hit single "Stronger Than Me" for which Amy won an Ivor Novello Award in 2004. Back To Black, widely regarded as a masterpiece by fans can citics alike, was originally released on October 27, 2006, and has sold over 16 million copies worldwide to date. It features the singles "Rehab," "You Know I'm No Good," "Back To Black," "Tears Dry On Their Own" and "Love Is A Losing Game." Lioness: Hidden Treasures is a posthumous compilation album, first released on December 2, 2011, and notably features the Grammy® Award- winning duet "Body and Soul" with Tony Bennett.
In addition to these three albums, the set contains Live In London, a concert recorded at the Shepherd's Bush Empire, London in 2007 and a collection of remixes from Frank and Back To Black, such as a Hot Chip remix of "Rehab," and a Kardinal Beats remix of "Love Is A Losing Game." These two discs appear on CD for the first time as part of this set. Preorder The Collection here: https://amywinehouse.lnk.to/TheCollectionPR.
Track Listing
Disc 1 – Frank
- Intro / Stronger Than Me
- You Sent Me Flying / Cherry
- Know You Now
- Fuck Me Pumps
- I Heard Love Is Blind
- Moody's Mood For Love (Teo Licks)
- (There Is) No Greater Love
- In My Bed
- Take The Box
- October Song
- What Is It About Men
- Help Yourself
- Amy Amy Amy (Outro)
Disc 2 – Back To Black
- Rehab
- You Know I'm No Good
- Me & Mr Jones
- Just Friends
- Back To Black
- Love Is A Losing Game
- Tears Dry On Their Own
- Wake Up Alone
- Some Unholy War
- He Can Only Hold Her
- Addicted
Disc 3 – Lioness: Hidden Treasures
- Our Day Will Come
- Between The Cheats
- Tears Dry (Original Version)
- Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow?
- Like Smoke
- Valerie ('68 Version)
- The Girl From Ipanema
- Half Time
- Wake Up Alone (Original Recording)
- Best Friends, Right?
- Body And Soul
- A Song For You
Disc 4 – Live In London (Live from Shepherd's Bush Empire, 2007)
- Intro / Addicted
- Just Friends
- Cherry
- Back To Black
- Wake Up Alone
- Tears Dry On Their Own
- He Can Only Hold Her / Doo Wop (That Thing)
- Fuck Me Pumps
- Some Unholy War
- Love Is A Losing Game
- Valerie
- Hey Little Rich Girl (Feat. Zalon & Ade)
- Rehab
- You Know I'm No Good
- Me & Mr Jones
- Monkey Man
Disc 5 - Remixes
- Stronger Than Me (Harmonic 33 Remix)
- Take The Box (Seijis Buggin' Mix)
- Fuck Me Pumps (MJ Cole Remix)
- In My Bed (CJ Mix)
- Rehab (Hot Chip Remix)
- Back To Black (Mushtaq Vocal Remix)
- You Know I'm No Good (Ghostface UK Version)
- Tears Dry on Their Own (Al Usher Remix)
- Love Is A Losing Game (Kardinal Beats Remix)
- Rehab (Remix Featuring Jay-Z)
- You Know I'm No Good (Skeewiff Mix)
- Tears Dry on Their Own (Alix Alvarez Sole Channel Mix)
- Fuck Me Pumps (Mylo Remix)
- Back To Black (The Rumple Strips Remix)
- Love Is A Losing Game (Truth & Soul Remix)
SOURCE UMe/Island