Amylu Foods Elevates Its Portfolio with Klement's Sausage Company Acquisition

Adding Iconic Wisconsin Brand to its Portfolio, Amylu Foods Enhances its Product Line and Market Presence

CHICAGO, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amylu Foods , a leader in the natural, better-for-you, fully-cooked chicken space, has acquired Klement's Sausage Company , a Division of Tall Tree Foods . This strategic move represents Amylu Foods' commitment to offering its customers premium, high-quality meat products.

Founded in 1956, Klement's Sausage Company has a rich history of crafting high-quality sausages from old family recipes, focusing on small-batch production. It was acquired by Altamont Capital Partners in 2014 and has since become a nationally distributed brand known for its snack sticks, summer sausages, and smoked sausage varieties, all made with a dedication to quality and authenticity.

Amylu Foods' strategic decision to acquire Klement's Sausage Company is a testament to its dedication to providing premium, high-quality meat products. This acquisition will not only enable Amylu Foods to diversify its product range into new categories, such as snack sticks and summer sausages but also enhance its production capacity, paving the way for further growth.

"The addition of Klement's Sausage Company to the Amylu Foods family marks a significant step in our growth strategy," said Steven Zoll, Chairman & CEO of Amylu Foods. "We are excited to welcome this iconic Wisconsin brand into our portfolio and look forward to offering our customers an expanded range of premium meat products."

This move supports the continued growth of Amylu Foods' portfolio, which has already seen an impressive 70% year-over-year growth in 2024. Both companies boast long-standing consumer and employee bases that deeply value quality and brand success. This strategic move bolsters Amylu Foods' commitment to providing consumers with high-quality, sustainably sourced meat products, opening up new expansion opportunities into additional formats and areas of the store and categories.

Winston & Strawn served as legal counsel to Amylu Foods.

"We are delighted to unite with the dynamic Amylu Foods family," expressed Jeff Baker, President of Klement's Sausage Company. "This strategic combination promises exciting prospects for both brands, empowering us to extend the reach of our cherished Wisconsin flavors to an even wider audience."

For more information about Amylu Foods and its products, visit www.amylufoods.com. For recipe and product information, follow Amylu Foods on Instagram and Facebook.

About Amylu Foods

In 1992, our founder, Amylu Kurzawski, pioneered the chicken sausage category. She's a third-generation sausage maker who worked by her grandfather's side in the family's traditional sausage company when she saw an opportunity to make a healthier product to meet growing interest in more healthful foods. Today, Amylu Foods is a leader in the natural, better-for-you, fully-cooked chicken space. Our product lineup includes almost 50 different delicious flavors of sausages, meatballs, and burgers. All our products are made from simple, all-natural ingredients and never any antibiotics, nitrates, or nitrites.

Klement's Sausage Company

Klement's Sausage Company was established in 1956 by three brothers, John, George, and Ron Klement. Both the manufacturing plant and corporate office are located in Milwaukee. For over 65 years, Klement's has been helping to make moments better by making sausage the right way. Right here in Milwaukee. Crafted in small batches from old family recipes by Master Sausage Makers. Klement's believes that moments to remember don't just happen, they are made. They are made right by the occasion. Made right by the people. And especially made right by the food. The company manufactures smoked sausages, summer sausages and snack sticks. Klement's Sausages make any moment one to savor. For more information, visit Klements.com.

Altamont Capital Partners

Altamont Capital Partners is a private investment firm based in the San Francisco Bay Area with over $4 billion in assets under management. Altamont is focused on investing in middle-market businesses where it can partner with leading management teams to help its portfolio companies reach their full potential. The firm's principals have significant experience building business success stories across a range of industries, including multi-unit consumer, specialty manufacturing and distribution, industrials, financial services, and business services. For more information, visit www.altamontcapital.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Taylor Engert / Elly Kellner

[email protected]

515-864-8780

www.startrco.com

SOURCE Amylu Foods