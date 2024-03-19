Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Sued for Securities Law Violations - Contact The Gross Law Firm Before April 9, 2024 to Discuss Your Rights - AMLX

NEW YORK, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc..

Shareholders who purchased shares of AMLX during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CONTACT US HERE:

https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/amylyx-loss-submission-form/?id=71488&from=4

CLASS PERIOD: November 11, 2022 to November 8, 2023

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) defendants had overstated commercial prospects RELYVRIO, a dual UPRBax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the U.S.; (ii) patients were discontinuing treatment with RELYVRIO after six months; (iii) the rate at which new patients were starting treatment with RELYVRIO was decreasing; (iv) accordingly, defendants had also overstated RELYVRIO's prescription rate; (v) defendants attempted to hide the foregoing negative trends from investors and the market by blocking analysts from viewing RELYVRIO's prescription data; and (vi) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: April 9, 2024 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here: https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/amylyx-loss-submission-form/?id=71488&from=4

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of AMLX during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is April 9, 2024. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

WHY GROSS LAW FIRM? The Gross Law Firm is a nationally recognized class action law firm, and our mission is to protect the rights of all investors who have suffered as a result of deceit, fraud, and illegal business practices. The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a company lead to artificial inflation of the company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

The Gross Law Firm

15 West 38th Street, 12th floor

New York, NY, 10018

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (646) 453-8903

SOURCE The Gross Law Firm