Amynta Group Acquires Pivotal Solutions

NEW YORK, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amynta Group, a premier insurance services provider of property & casualty and warranty protection products and services, has acquired Pivotal Solutions Inc., based in Fishers, Indiana. Founded in 1999, Pivotal Solutions is a strategic partner to automotive dealer groups, providing F&I solutions, training and development to drive customer engagement and deliver superior F&I performance for its dealers.

Pivotal Solutions establishes Amynta Dealer Services' presence in the Midwest and will continue to operate under the leadership of Rob Norris.

Rob Norris, President of Pivotal, stated "Pivotal was founded on a client centric approach to relentlessly drive F&I performance for our dealers through accountability, coaching and marketing. This is a great opportunity to continue to grow with our clients. We are excited to join Amynta."

"Pivotal is a trusted agency that has developed deep long-standing relationships with its clients over 20 years. They bring a passion in delivering for their dealers" said Robert Giammarco, Chairman and CEO of Amynta. "We are excited to have Pivotal's team members and clients join Amynta."

For more information on Pivotal Solutions, please visit: psportal.com.

About Amynta

Amynta Group is a premier insurance services company with more than $3.5 billion in managed premium and 2,000 associates across North America, Europe, and Australia. An independent, customer-centered and underwriting-focused company, Amynta serves leading carriers, wholesalers, retail agencies, auto dealers, OEMs, and consumer product retailers with innovative insurance and warranty protection solutions. Amynta operates through three segments: Managing General Agencies; Warranty, including automotive, consumer and specialty equipment; and Specialty Risk Services. For more information, please visit amyntagroup.com.

