Amynta Group Announces Agreement to Acquire Southern States Insurance Operations

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amynta Group, a leading insurance services provider, announced that it has agreed to acquire Richmond, Virginia based Southern States Underwriters and SSC Insurance Agency (collectively, Southern States Underwriters), the insurance operations of Southern States Cooperative, Inc. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The transaction is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Southern States Underwriters, founded in 1953, is a managing general underwriter providing commercial property and casualty insurance to meet the specialized needs of suppliers, distributors, and service providers for the agricultural industry. Southern States Underwriters serves as the attorney-in-fact and exclusive distribution partner for the Southern States Insurance Exchange, a reciprocal dedicated to serving the agribusiness market. John Madden, President, will continue to lead the business following the transaction.

"Southern States Underwriters is a well-established and respected business, dedicated to serving the agribusiness market for over 70 years," said Robert Giammarco, Chairman and CEO of Amynta Group. "This new market segment nicely complements Amynta's diversified platform. We are excited to partner with Southern States Cooperative, who remains an important, long-term customer for the business. We look forward to welcoming John Madden and his associates to Amynta."

About Amynta

Amynta Group is an insurance services company with over $4 billion in total managed premium across North America, United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia. An independent, customer-centered and underwriting-focused company, Amynta serves leading carriers, wholesalers, retail agencies and the automotive and retail sectors with innovative insurance and warranty protection solutions. For more information, please visit amyntagroup.com.

About Southern States Cooperative

Southern States Cooperative is a Richmond, Virginia-based agricultural retail and service cooperative that provides a wide range of production inputs, including crop nutrition, seed, livestock feed, animal health supplies, energy solutions, as well as products for the farm and home. Founded in 1923, the cooperative serves its farmer-members and customers through more than 70 company-owned retail locations, primarily in the states of Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Kentucky. Southern States also maintains a relationship with locally owned, Southern States-branded farmer cooperatives in the region.

Amynta Media Contact:

Brenna Tetley

Phone: (646) 887-9498

Email: [email protected]

Amynta Mergers & Acquisitions Contact:

Chris Ezbiansky

Phone: (646) 887-9495

Email: [email protected]

Southern States Media Contact:

Jennifer R. Gwyn

Phone: (804) 281-7803

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE The Amynta Group