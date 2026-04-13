Amynta Group Combines Scion Underwriting Services into Ambridge Group to Form Integrated Wholesale Specialty Casualty Practice

NEW YORK, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amynta Group, a leading insurance services provider, announced the strategic expansion of its wholesale specialty casualty business to create an integrated offering through the combination of its underwriting units, Scion Underwriting Services into Ambridge Group. The combined business will operate as the Specialty Casualty underwriting unit of Ambridge Group, providing best-in-class underwriting solutions with an expanded offering to serve our broker partners.

Ambridge Specialty Casualty is designed to provide primary general liability and excess liability coverages across a wide variety of industries and market segments. This alignment creates a unified and comprehensive platform to serve our wholesale partners, built on the success of underwriting expertise and market focus that have defined both organizations. The combined Specialty Casualty practice will be led by Jon Liening, who currently leads general liability and excess liability for Ambridge.

"Scion has built a strong underwriting platform serving the primary and excess casualty market," said Jess Pryor, Executive Chairman of Ambridge Group. "Combining our specialty casualty businesses brings together deep underwriting expertise and provides a greater ability to deliver a comprehensive suite of differentiated solutions. We are excited to bring together these outstanding teams that will continue to deliver top tier service and underwriting solutions to our broker partners."

About Amynta

Amynta Group is an insurance services company with more than $4 billion in total managed premium across North America, United Kingdom, Europe and Australia. An independent, customer-centered and underwriting-focused company, Amynta serves leading carriers, wholesalers, retail agencies, auto dealers, OEMs, and consumer retailers with innovative insurance and warranty protection solutions. For more information, please visit www.amyntagroup.com.

Amynta Media Contact:

Brenna Tetley

Phone: (646) 887-9498

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE The Amynta Group