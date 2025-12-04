Amynta Group Completes Acquisition of International Sureties

The Amynta Group

Dec 04, 2025, 11:48 ET

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Amynta Group, a leading insurance services provider, has completed its acquisition of Global Surety, LLC, International Sureties Limited and International Sureties SARL (collectively, "International Sureties"). International Sureties is a specialty surety broker, providing a broad range of commercial surety products, including admiralty, court, bankruptcy, logistics and license & permit bonds. The acquisition was previously announced on September 22, 2025 and can be found here.

About Amynta 
Amynta Group is an insurance services company with more than $4 billion in total managed premium across North America, United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia. An independent, customer-centered and underwriting-focused company, Amynta serves leading carriers, wholesalers, retail agencies, auto dealers, OEMs, and consumer product retailers with innovative insurance and warranty protection solutions. For more information, please visit www.amyntagroup.com.

