Amynta Group Completes Acquisition of American Auto Guardian

NEW YORK and SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amynta Group, a premier insurance services company and provider of warranty protection products and services, has completed the acquisition of American Auto Guardian, Inc. (AAGI), a leading provider of vehicle protection products and services. The AAGI acquisition further solidifies Amynta's market leading position, now serving approximately 15,000 dealerships in the U.S. and Canada through more than 1,400 agents and protecting more than 5.4 million vehicles.

"We are excited to close our acquisition of AAGI, which nicely expands our vehicle protection business and presents new opportunities for growth. AAGI has built an outstanding franchise over 20 years through consistently delivering performance to their partners and dealers. AAGI brings new distribution partners and dealers, while broadening our geographic reach," said Rob Giammarco, Chairman and CEO of Amynta.

About Amynta

Amynta Group is a premier insurance services company with more than $2.0 billion in managed premium and 2,000 associates across North America, Europe, and Australia. An independent, customer-centered and underwriting-focused company, Amynta serves leading carriers, wholesalers, retail agencies, auto dealers, OEMs, and consumer product retailers with innovative insurance and warranty protection solutions. Amynta operates through three segments: Managing General Agencies; Warranty, including automotive, consumer and specialty equipment; and Specialty Risk. For more information, please visit amyntagroup.com.

About AAGI

AAGI is an industry leader in developing, marketing, administering vehicle service contracts and other automotive protection products throughout the United States. AAGI offers superior products backed by long-term relationships with "A" rated insurers. Since 1997, AAGI has been committed to providing customer-focused solutions, together with personal and responsive and efficient service to its Agent, Dealer, and OEM customers. For additional information, please visit aagi.com.

