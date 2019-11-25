Amynta Names Scott Allan as Global Head of Structured Solutions

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Amynta Group announced today that Scott Allan has been named Global Head of Warranty Structured Solutions/Reinsurance. Scott will be responsible for delivering innovative structured solutions to our customers and driving growth across Amynta's warranty business.

"As we build on our scale and capabilities as a leading warranty administrator, I look forward to Scott building out our reinsurance and structured capabilities for our customers. Scott's experience and industry relationships position us well to build our current product offerings into a full suite of innovative solutions giving our customers optionality," said Dennis Kane, Amynta EVP and CEO of Global Warranty.

"I am extremely excited to become a part of Amynta, as we continue to grow and expand our footprint. I look forward to supporting the partnership with the continued creation of cutting-edge solutions to expand Amynta's position in the warranty space," said Scott.

Amynta Warranty is a leading provider of protection products and services across the automotive, consumer and specialty equipment markets to a network of agents, auto dealers, dealer groups and automotive OEMs. Amynta serves approximately 15,000 auto dealerships throughout the Unites States and Canada with a relentless focus on delivering excellence to its customers and partners.

Scott brings 28 years of reinsurance experience, focused on the automotive warranty sector. Prior to Amynta, Scott co-founded StatSure Financial and played a key role in the foundation of reinsurance platforms across industries seeking captive solutions. Previously, Scott founded Oceanus Reinsurance A.I. (later named Spencer Re), an international reinsurance company, which targeted the automotive warranty sector. Scott's previous experience also includes positions at Zurich Insurance Group (Universal Underwriters) heading up participatory reinsurance solutions and contingent compensation arrangements as well as underwriting positions with Employers Reinsurance Corporation.

About Amynta

Amynta Group is a premier insurance services company with more than $1.8 billion in managed premium and 2,000 associates across North America, Europe and Australia. An independent, customer-centered and underwriting-focused company, Amynta serves leading carriers, wholesalers, retail agencies, auto dealers, OEMs, and consumer product retailers with innovative insurance and warranty protection solutions. Amynta operates through three segments: Managing General Agencies; Warranty, including automotive, consumer and specialty equipment; and Specialty Risk. For more information, please visit amyntagroup.com.

