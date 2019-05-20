Amynta's BTIS Named Managing General Agency of the Year

NEW YORK, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Builders & Tradesmen's Insurance Services (BTIS), a subsidiary of The Amynta Group serving small-to-medium sized artisan contractors, has been named Managing General Agency (MGA) of The Year by the BIG Independent Group. This is the third win in four years for BTIS.

"We are honored that BTIS was named the 2019 Managing General Agency of the Year by BIG," said Bob James, Amynta Executive Vice President. "We have a strong and experienced team at BTIS, dedicated to bringing our agencies and insureds leading technology solutions and innovative products that help them manage risk and grow their businesses."

The BIG Independent Group (BIG), an association of independent insurance agents and brokers, announced the winners of its annual "BIGGIE Awards" at the group's recent annual convention in Ontario, CA. BIGGIE Awards are given to insurance professionals, companies and industry advocates for extraordinary contributions to insurance producers and the industry as a whole. More than 4,500 insurance professionals serving the California market contributed in the voting.

"BIGGIE Award recipients are chosen by our agency customers, and as a result, the award is highly regarded. Winning this award reflects our long-standing focus on delivering leading technology products and high-quality service our agents value," said Paul Hohlbein. "It is humbling to be recognized by the independent insurance agents and brokers of BIG. We work hard to deliver the tools they need to be successful, and we rely on their guidance to provide ever-improving tools and services. Winning this award is one of the highest forms of approval of the job we are doing for our partners," said Jeff Hohlbein. Paul and Jeff Hohlbein are senior business leaders at Amynta and co-Presidents of BTIS.

BTIS leverages leading technology to deliver unmatched turnaround time on quotes and policy issuance. BTIS is committed to providing quality, robust, individualized products, while delivering the highest level of customer service. By offering education and sales tools, BTIS empowers their producers to be a trusted source for insurance that their clients can rely upon.

About Amynta and BTIS

The Amynta Group is one of the leading insurance distribution and services companies with over $1.5 billion in generated premium and 1,800 associates across North America, Europe and Australia. Amynta operates in three primary segments: Managing General Agencies, Warranty, and Specialty Risk. An independent, customer-centered, and underwriting-focused company, Amynta is recognized for serving leading carriers, wholesalers and retail agencies with innovative insurance solutions. BTIS is an insurance intermediary company focused on servicing Small to Medium Sized Enterprises with commercial lines products. In addition to offering a full suite of insurance products, BTIS is committed to exemplary service and relationships.

About BIG Independent Group

BIG's mission is to offer industry related education, create networking opportunities, and to act as a national voice for independent insurance agents and brokers as well as all participants within the insurance industry. The association wishes to create an environment around sharing information, discovering new ideas for streamlining current processes, increasing productivity through new technology, understanding new legislation, and benefiting from experiences as an industry rather than an individual. Its goal is to be an organization that will aid in the prosperity and development of the profession as well as unite the insurance industry.

SOURCE The Amynta Group

Related Links

https://www.amyntagroup.com

